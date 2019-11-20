Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society to Celebrate Beethoven's 250th Birthday

Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society to celebrate Beethoven's 250th on Saturday, January 18 at 7pm.

Regarded as one of the most definitive composers in the transition between the classical and romantic eras in classical music, Ludwig van Beethoven has continued to be a vivid presence through his music. With the coming of his 250th birthday in December 2020, the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society is paying tribute to his work with a program inspired by Beethoven's career as a composer during 3 periods of his life - early, middle, and late.

Beethoven's musical talent was obvious in the early period lasting through 1802. His father, his first teacher, promoted him as a child prodigy and by 1793, Beethoven had established a reputation as a piano virtuoso and had mastered the 'Viennese style'. Beethoven's middle (heroic) period from 1802 through 1812 began shortly after the personal crisis brought on by his recognition of intruding deafness and includes large-scale works that express heroism and struggle. The work of the middle period established Beethoven as a master, and one of the greatest "Romantic" composers. During Beethoven's late period, around 1815, he lost total hearing and began a renewed study of older music, including works by Bach and Handel. Works from this period are characterized by their intellectual depth, formal innovations, and intense, personal expression.

The extraordinary group of musicians performing on the evening of January 18 include Jinjoo Cho, (violin), Margaret Dyer Harris, (viola), Euntaek Kim (piano) and Spruce Peak Arts Artistic Director, Jia Kim (cello). Selections include Beethoven Serenade for String Trio Op.8; Beethoven Piano Trio "Ghost" Op. 70/1; Beethoven Piano Sonata Op. 110 - Finale (III. Adagio ma non troppo-Allegro m non troppo).

Sponsorship of artists provides a unique opportunity to personally get to know the artists and support their residency, as well as Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society. A very special thanks to the supporters of the January CMS residency who have pledged their support: Jill and Roger Witten, Sylvia and Bill Pope, Robi and Jim Hodge, and Barbara and David Siegel.

Join us as we celebrate the 250th Anniversary of Beethoven!





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You