Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Kicks Off Third Season With A Spooky Soirée

Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society will be performing on Saturday, October 30th at the conclusion of their first weeklong residency of Season 3! This Spooky Soirée will be a boisterous, exciting, beautiful evening with everything that makes us all love music.

Be swept away by the magically haunting tunes that will enchant us by Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society artists Jia Kim (cello), Molly Carr (viola), Euntaek Kim (piano) and Siwoo Kim (violin)! Come celebrate the ghoulish holiday with repertoire sure to cause trepidation with selections from Schubert - "Erlkonig", Prokofiev - Suggestion Diabolique and selections from "Romeo and Juliet", and Brahms - Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor, "Werther".

The vibrant quartet will hold a public performance at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center on October 30th, 2021 at 7pm. The performance, with both in-person and livestream ticket options, is the first of three week-long residencies planned for the third season.

Upcoming CMS residency performances will be held on:

Sunday, January 16th performance, "Music Beyond Borders"

Saturday, April 9th performance, "Spring Into Strings"

This Season is made possible through the generous support of Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society's members and sponsors including Season Sponsors: Clea and Richard James (In Honor of Irene Bareau), The Netter Foundation (In Honor of Irene Bareau), The Stires-Stark Family Foundation, Jill and Roger Witten, and Residency Sponsors: Irene Bareau, and Robi and Jim Hodge, and Artist Sponsors: Leslie Abramson and Fred Rossman, Joan and Henry Binder, Lisa Hagerty and George Gay, Natalie and Tom Hubbs, Caren and Howard Merson, Sylvia and Bill Pope, and Barbara and David Siegel.