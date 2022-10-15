Spruce Peak Arts to Present JAZZ AT THE PEAK: AN INTIMATE JAZZ SERIES This Winter

Spruce Peak Arts has announced "Jazz at The Peak", an intimate jazz series curated by Peter Schmeeckle. The three-part series will kick off Wednesday, December 28 at 5PM, with subsequent shows Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 and Saturday, March 4, 2023. Don't miss this intimate après alternative where audiences will join the musicians onstage for a jazz club feel! Tickets for each performance are $25 and on sale now at sprucepeakarts.org.

Wednesday, December 28th at 5PM, Aram Bedrosian, Jake Whitesell, Peter Schmeeckle, & Kenny Dunbar bring the funk in this eclectic improvised journey to the stratosphere & back. Paying special tribute to Latin Jazz legend Joe 'Timba' Santiago and the legacy of his music. On Saturday, February 4th at 5PM, don't miss Jazz at the Peak: Stolen Moments - Vermont jazzers Rich Davidian, Dave Ellis, Ira Friedman, Glendon Ingalls, & Peter Schmeeckle join forces to bring you an evening of classic jazz, straight ahead. The series concludes on Saturday, March 11th at 5PM, with the Messengers Tribute - Peter Schmeeckle presents his new quintet featuring Edsel Gomez, Carlos Abadie, Alex De Lazzari and Jeremy Hill in a tribute to the music of the Jazz Messengers.

About the Curator, Peter Schmeeckle: Peter has resided in Stowe, VT since returning to his home state in 2014 to teach snowboarding. Active in the jazz scenes of Honolulu, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Diego, he leads the Vermont Jazz Trio and has been a major promoter of live music throughout the pandemic, safely bringing Jazz Messenger Bill Pierce, Ray Vega, and even blues hall of famer Joe Louis Walker to Stowe. Peter is a regular sub with local big band Vermont Jazz Ensemble, and endorses Bosphorus Cymbals. When not playing drums or on the slopes, Peter teaches multiple instruments at Stowe Music Center.

Jazz at the Peak is made possible in part to the generous support of McSoley, McCoy and Co. and by the generous support of the 2022-23 Spruce Peak Arts Season Sponsors: Alchemist Brewery, Bourne's Energy, Joy and Tom Cronin, Edward Jones / Caren Merson, Deborah and Ron Feinstein, Front Porch Forum, The Merson Family, PC Construction, Spruce Peak Realty, The Stires-Stark Family Foundation, and Stowe Mountain Rentals.

About Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain. The 420-seat multi-use theatre, which opened in December 2010, offers world-renowned entertainment as well as emerging artists and performers from around the region, state, nation and world.