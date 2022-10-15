Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spruce Peak Arts to Present JAZZ AT THE PEAK: AN INTIMATE JAZZ SERIES This Winter

The three-part series will kick off Wednesday, December 28 at 5PM, with subsequent shows Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 and Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Vermont News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 15, 2022  
Spruce Peak Arts to Present JAZZ AT THE PEAK: AN INTIMATE JAZZ SERIES This Winter

Spruce Peak Arts has announced "Jazz at The Peak", an intimate jazz series curated by Peter Schmeeckle. The three-part series will kick off Wednesday, December 28 at 5PM, with subsequent shows Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 and Saturday, March 4, 2023. Don't miss this intimate après alternative where audiences will join the musicians onstage for a jazz club feel! Tickets for each performance are $25 and on sale now at sprucepeakarts.org.

Wednesday, December 28th at 5PM, Aram Bedrosian, Jake Whitesell, Peter Schmeeckle, & Kenny Dunbar bring the funk in this eclectic improvised journey to the stratosphere & back. Paying special tribute to Latin Jazz legend Joe 'Timba' Santiago and the legacy of his music. On Saturday, February 4th at 5PM, don't miss Jazz at the Peak: Stolen Moments - Vermont jazzers Rich Davidian, Dave Ellis, Ira Friedman, Glendon Ingalls, & Peter Schmeeckle join forces to bring you an evening of classic jazz, straight ahead. The series concludes on Saturday, March 11th at 5PM, with the Messengers Tribute - Peter Schmeeckle presents his new quintet featuring Edsel Gomez, Carlos Abadie, Alex De Lazzari and Jeremy Hill in a tribute to the music of the Jazz Messengers.

About the Curator, Peter Schmeeckle: Peter has resided in Stowe, VT since returning to his home state in 2014 to teach snowboarding. Active in the jazz scenes of Honolulu, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Diego, he leads the Vermont Jazz Trio and has been a major promoter of live music throughout the pandemic, safely bringing Jazz Messenger Bill Pierce, Ray Vega, and even blues hall of famer Joe Louis Walker to Stowe. Peter is a regular sub with local big band Vermont Jazz Ensemble, and endorses Bosphorus Cymbals. When not playing drums or on the slopes, Peter teaches multiple instruments at Stowe Music Center.

Jazz at the Peak is made possible in part to the generous support of McSoley, McCoy and Co. and by the generous support of the 2022-23 Spruce Peak Arts Season Sponsors: Alchemist Brewery, Bourne's Energy, Joy and Tom Cronin, Edward Jones / Caren Merson, Deborah and Ron Feinstein, Front Porch Forum, The Merson Family, PC Construction, Spruce Peak Realty, The Stires-Stark Family Foundation, and Stowe Mountain Rentals.

About Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain. The 420-seat multi-use theatre, which opened in December 2010, offers world-renowned entertainment as well as emerging artists and performers from around the region, state, nation and world.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Spruce Peak Arts to Present JAZZ AT THE PEAK: AN INTIMATE JAZZ SERIES This WinterSpruce Peak Arts to Present JAZZ AT THE PEAK: AN INTIMATE JAZZ SERIES This Winter
October 15, 2022

Spruce Peak Arts has announced 'Jazz at The Peak', an intimate jazz series curated by Peter Schmeeckle. The three-part series will kick off Wednesday, December 28 at 5PM, with subsequent shows Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 and Saturday, March 4, 2023. Don't miss this intimate après alternative where audiences will join the musicians onstage for a jazz club feel!
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
CROSS THAT RIVER is in Stowe in March 2023CROSS THAT RIVER is in Stowe in March 2023
October 12, 2022

What does A Black Cowboy Musical, A Squirrel Stealing Underpants, and The Berklee Indian Ensemble have in common? They're all performing at Spruce Peak Arts this school year with performances for kids and adults!
A.R.T. Opens World Premier Of THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT By Jeanne BeckwithA.R.T. Opens World Premier Of THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT By Jeanne Beckwith
October 11, 2022

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre will open its 18th season with the world premiere of 'The End of the World As We Knew It' by international, Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith and directed by Alex Nicosia.
Spruce Peak Arts to Host the ORIGINAL THINKERS' CLIMATE CAFE This MonthSpruce Peak Arts to Host the ORIGINAL THINKERS' CLIMATE CAFE This Month
October 8, 2022

The Climate Café is a FREE deconstructed panel discussion on climate change being held at Stowe Cider on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2pm area business leaders will join Original Thinkers Festival Founder, David Holbrooke, for a freewheeling conversation about how/where/if/when climate affects them personally and professionally.