Spruce Peak Arts and the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe Present Panel Discussion “Authoritarianism and Democratic Decline”

Join Thursday, October 8th at 7:00 PM (EST).

Join Thursday, October 8th at 7:00 PM (EST) for an important panel that will bring together two of the world's leading experts on authoritarianism and trends in democracy, and will discuss the resurgent assaults on global democracies and human rights.

In recent years, the world has seen an increasing number of governments stifle freedom of the press, engage in democratic backsliding and scapegoat religious and ethnic minorities, practices that have led to an increase in atrocity crimes.

This timely and important webinar will consist of a high-level panel of distinguished speakers:

Michael Abramowitz - President of Freedom House

The Honourable Irwin Cotler - Chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and longtime Parliamentarian



Moderated by Anne Gearan - White House Correspondent for the Washington Post

Pre-registration for this free webinar is required. Visit SprucePeakArts.org to register.

This panel discussion is presented by Freedom House, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe (JCOGS), Spruce Peak Arts, and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights

