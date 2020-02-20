Spruce Peak Arts Line Up Is a Slam Dunk During March Madness

Whether it's dramatic opera films, a celebratory community-based event, animated evenings of disco-glam and dance fundraising, or an intimate evening with musical storytelling, Spruce Peak Arts offers game-changing performances for everyone!

Thursday, March 5 at 2pm - MET Opera Live in HD: Porgy and Bess (Gershwin). Considered to be the first American opera, and one of the favorites. James Robinson's stylish production transports audiences to Catfish Row on the Charleston waterfront, vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion, and heartbreak of its inhabitants. Also join ArtSmart at 1:00pm with Erik Kroncke for a 45- minute preshow background talk (free with your ticket to the film).

March 10 at 6pm - Community Welcome Reception for Ice Dance International. Join your neighbors for a welcome reception at the theater for the IDI dancers and choreographers, followed by a special screening of In Flight: The Art of Ice Dance International, a PBS special currently airing nationwide, and a panel discussion following the screening - all in an effort to share the joy, flight, and flow of skating with the local community.

Saturday, March 14 at 6pm - Ice Dance International World Premiere Performance. Ice skating fans and dance lovers are invited to attend the IDI final performance in costume at the Spruce Peak Rink. The performance will include original works choreographed by IDI's Artistic Director, Douglas Webster and Cindy Stuart, Disney on Ice, during the Stowe Residency March 10-14. Premiere viewing access with the Ultra Chic Experience at Après Chic.

Saturday, March 14 at 5pm to late night - Après Chic 2020. Spruce Peak Arts second annual Gala extraordinaire with equal parts disco-glam, So-Cal casual, and après fabulous! Tickets available now and for a limited time. The Ultra Chic Experience tickets are the only way to get premiere viewing access to the Ice Dance International World Premiere Performance later in the evening! Don't miss this animated evening of creative support for the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.

Friday, March 20 at 7pm and Saturday, March 21 at 7pm - TRIP Dance troupe's annual fundraiser. Bound to delight any dance enthusiast with high level choreography and fast feet moves! TRIP Dance Company is a competitive group of 35 young dancers associated with the Stowe Dance Academy.

Sunday, March 28 at 7pm - Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society: Voices of Women. The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote, a milestone and a victory that took decades of struggle and determination. The female composers whom we celebrate in our final concert of this 2019-2020 season were equally passionate, committed and determined to be heard. Artistic Director, Jia Kim, and the group of amazing musicians assembled for this special evening will highlight the incredible lives and works of these women composers.

