Spruce Peak Arts Announces Performances by Vitaly, John Pizzarelli Trio, and Martin Sexton

Announcing Performances by Vitaly, John Pizzarelli Trio, and Martin Sexton!

Vitaly's Evening of Wonder, on Friday, November 29, 3pm & 7pm. Vitaly has amazed and entertained audiences from all over the world. A unique and rare talent, Vitaly leaves audiences in awe with illusions of his own design and invention. Paintings spring to life, photographs become mini-movies, and audience members see their faces vanish from their own driver's licenses. Even time itself reverses as bare broken branches visibly repair and renew themselves with the green leaves of spring. Brace yourself for a whole new take on magic and step into Vitaly's world.

John Pizzarelli Trio performs Saturday, December 21 7pm. Pizzarelli has established himself as a contemporary interpreter of the Great American Songbook and beyond, with a repertoire that includes Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and The Beatles. And now, this world-renowned guitarist and singer, returns to his musical roots to honor his hero, the legendary jazz/pop vocalist and pianist Nat King Cole. Come and experience Pizzarelli's sophisticated homage to the Cole Trio's famous instrumental tracks, including Dear. Mr. Cole, which helped put Pizzarelli on the map as an influential jazz guitarist and singer.

Martin Sexton takes the stage on Saturday, January 11 at 7pm. With one of the most powerful and dynamic voices in American popular music, Martin Sexton straddles the worlds of folk, soul, country, and rock and roll with ease. Playing solo and acoustic, Sexton's rhythmic, fingerstyle guitar playing, matched with his elastic vocals, can make it seem as if he's backed by a full band. His incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for more.

Tickets and more information are available by calling (802)760-4634 or visiting www.sprucepeakarts.org





