Spruce Peak Arts Announces Exploring Earth Exhibition and BIPOC Artist Panel Discussions

Exploring Earth reflects on the intersection of spirituality and art, celebrating earth magic, spirit animals and plants, and transcendence.

May. 14, 2021  
Spruce Peak Arts Gallery has unveiled its Summer 2021 exhibition Exploring Earth, the third exhibition in their environmental art series, following Exploring Air in 2018 and Exploring Water in 2019. Exploring Earth reflects on the intersection of spirituality and art, celebrating earth magic, spirit animals and plants, and transcendence. The group exhibition features work by artists Isaias Crow, Jennifer Herrera Condry, Will Kasso Condry and Harlan Mack along with a fifth artist to be announced.

Isaias Crow is an international muralist, writer and public speaker residing in California, who travels with his family to diverse parts of the world to collaborate with like-minded families. Together, they listen, learn, remember, and share methods to align with the harmony of humans, animals, and Mother Earth.

Jennifer Herrera Condry and Will Kasso Condry founded Juniper Creative Arts in Southern Vermont a family-run, community-based arts collective. Jennifer Herrera Condry is a creative director, concept designer, and visionary who facilitates creative placemaking to foster community-building, personal expression, and healing. Jennifer's inspiration is deeply rooted in plant life.A visionary and afro-futuristic artist known for his use of bold color and layers, Will's work centers on using mural arts as a vehicle for community-building, activism, beautification, and healing.

Harlan Mack is known for his paintings that tell stories. He employs blacksmithing, steel fabrication, painting, and oral storytelling to build an expanding, constellated narrative that invites viewers and listeners into an elaborate imaginary future timeline. This world is generated and inspired by Harlan's life experience, exploration and thoughts around identity, labor, perception, contemplation, fiction, community, emergence and afro-futurism.

This group of artists have been collaborating in the Spruce Peak Arts virtual panel discussion series Being a BIPOC Artist in Vermont. "The work on exhibit examines our connection to Mother Earth, reaching into our spirit as artists, and rituals that feed creative practice," states Curator, Kelly Holt. Exploring Earth highlights and honors BIPOC artists, telling stories as they relate to the land as a contemplative space, plant life, spirituality, healing, creatures and our global community through painting, drawing, mixed media and video installation.

In lieu of an opening reception, there will be two panel events continuing the Being a BIPOC Artist in Vermont Series ~
A virtual discussion: The Intersection of Art and Spirituality • June 23 at 7pm
and, an in-persona and livestreamed conversation on: The Importance of Collecting Art in Celebration of Culture • (to be scheduled in August)

Both the exhibition and panel events are sponsored by The Alchemist and Front Porch Forum.

This exhibition is presented in participation with 2020 Vision - Reflecting on a World-Changing Year, a statewide initiative of the Vermont Curators Group which began in 2020 and concludes this Summer.

https://www.sprucepeakarts.org/


