Sofia Alvarez To Open Pipeline Series Of New Plays At Dorset Theatre Festival

Dorset Theatre Festival, under the leadership of Artistic Director Dina Janis and Producing Director Will Rucker, will open its acclaimed Pipeline Series of three one-night-only presentations of new work with Panelists by Sofia Alvarez on Tuesday, July 2. Alvarez was the screenwriter for the recent hit film To All The Boys I've Loved Before (Netflix), which received an MTV Movie and TV Award Nomination for Best Movie.

Panelists follows Jillian, Alex, Howard, Mandy, and Susannah who all got their MFAs in playwriting from the same prestigious university. Now, each bearing a cross as varied as their writing careers, they reunite in the same Hallowed Halls for an Alumni panel discussion. Drinks flow as heavily as truth bombs in this bright new comedy about friendships that don't stand the test of time.

"Sofia has such a fresh, truthful, and quite funny take on our times. This play is one we are very interested in for the future, and we are excited to share it with our audiences as we start our second annual Pipeline Series," said Dina Janis, Artistic Director.

Director Jade King Carroll (Audible's Proof of Love), known by Dorset audiences for her work on 2018's Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau, will be joined by a cast including Margaret Ivey (NBC's Blacklist), Brian Miskell (The Waverly Gallery), Ugo Chukwu (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Meredith Holtzman (The Sinner), and Teresa Lim ( Junk).

Dorset Theatre Festival builds upon its growing reputation as an incubator for up-and-coming American plays with the Pipeline Series-a cutting edge series of new works destined to become tomorrow's classics. The Pipeline provides a pathway to production for new work by writers the Festival is developing, as well as a full week of rehearsal in the Festival's retreat center in Dorset. In addition to giving playwrights an opportunity to get new plays in front of audiences, the Festival hopes to create an internal route for new plays to reach its Main Stage as well as include regional audiences in the development-to-premiere process.

Panelists will be presented at the Dorset Playhouse on Tuesday, July 2, at 7:30 pm.

Tickets, subscriptions, and flex passes for the Pipeline Series are available online, by contacting the Box Office at (802) 867-2223 ext. 101 from 12pm-6pm Tuesday-Saturday, or by email. Please note that all ticket purchases are non-refundable. For more information about the 2019 Pipeline Series and Main Stage Season go to www.dorsettheatrefestival.org





