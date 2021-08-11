Soara-Joye Ross, Akron Watson, and Nick Rashad Burroughs Will Star In First Ever All-Black Production Of NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

JAG Productions has announced the complete cast of a concert staging of Next To Normal, running consecutive weekends, August 20-22 and 27-29. The second installment of the Theatre on the Hill summer series at King Arthur Baking Company, Next to Normal: in Concert is the first all-Black production and will feature the talents of Soara-Joye Ross, Akron Watson and Nick Rashad Burroughs, and will be directed by Green.

With book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, Next to Normal is the winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize. The music takes an unflinching look at a family struggling with the effects of mental illness, exploring how one suburban household copes with mental health and the ongoing mental health crisis. Next to Normal was also chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

As part of the unique concert staging, actors will be seated in a "grieving circle." Some audience members will be up on stage as part of the group and the circle will extend out into the house seated in the round, making one big unified circle. Next to Normal will unfold at the center of it all. Costumes and props will be minimal, and music stands will be available for actors to use when necessary.

JAG Productions welcomes Ross (Broadway: Les Misérables the Revival, Dance of the Vampires; TV: Crashing dir. Judd Apatow; Film: Garden State), Watson (The Color Purple Revival; TV: Empire; Film: Miss Juneteenth, Burroughs (Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. King Kong and Kinky Boots), Daelynn Jorif (Weston Playhouse: The Phantom Tollbooth), Darron Hayes (New London Barn: Grease) and Nigel O. Richards.

Joining Green on the creative team will be Elijah Caldwell (Music Director), Nehprii Amenii (Scenic Designer), Amber Tanudjaja (Lighting Designer), Adrienne Wells (Production Stage Manager), Alexander Friedland and Alisya K. Reza (Assistant Stage Manager), Arianna Knapp (Production Supervisor), Cheyenne Doczi (Associate Production Manager) and Alexandra Warden (Assistant to the Director).

Tickets for Next to Normal in Concert are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.jagproductionsvt.com/theatre-on-a-hill. Performances will be each night August 20-22 and 27-29 at 8:00pm EST.