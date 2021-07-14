Shelburne Players Announces Auditions for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Auditions for "It's a Wonderful Life", live radio play by Joe Landry, presented by Shelburne Players will be held on Thurs & Fri, Aug12 & 13, 6 - 9pm and Sat, Aug 14, 10 to noon, at the Pierson Library, 5376 Shelburne Rd, Shelburne, Vt. Rehearsals starting mid September.

Roles for men & women of all ages. This is an opportunity for actors to play multiple characters. Also casting the role of an on stage Foley Artist to create all the sound effects, just like in the old radio days.

Contact director, Beth Curtis, bcurtis5440@yahoo.com or producer, Sue Martin, suemartin455@yahoo.com for further info.