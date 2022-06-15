SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM Comes to Northern Stage's Courtyard Theater

Northern Stage kicks off its 25th Anniversary Season with a celebration of the life and music of Stephen Sondheim, one of Broadway's greatest composers. SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM, the intimate musical revue celebrating the work of a legend who changed the form of the American Musical, will run outdoors this summer at Northern Stage's Courtyard Theater, June 15 - July 10.

Directed and Choreographed by Kyle Brand (Northern Stage's Million Dollar Quartet last season) and featuring songs from A Little Night Music, Gypsy, Company, Follies, and more, this evening of incredible music will delight longtime fans and introduce the next generation to Sondheim's powerful musical storytelling. Side by Side by Sondheim has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with additional music by Leonard Bernstein, Mary Rodgers, Richard Rodgers, and Jule Styne, and continuity by Ned Sherrin.

"Stephen Sondheim passed away this year. He was one of the greatest musical theater writers of the 20th and into the 21st Century, and we wanted to celebrate his life by sharing more of his work with the Upper Valley," says Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne. "We're performing Side by Side by Sondheim in our Courtyard Theater, so it's going to be a beautiful and romantic evening of songs outside."

The talented cast of four performing some of Sondheim's most memorable work, as well as some forgotten treasures, includes Cordell Cole (Northern Stage's Monty Python's Spamalot), Susan Haefner (Northern Stage's Oslo and Mamma Mia! and the Broadway productions of Thoroughly Modern Millie and 42nd Street), Jamie LaVerdiere (Broadway's The Producers and Motown), and Elexis Morton (Ragtime on Ellis Island in New York City). The creative team includes Jacob Carll (Music Director), Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez (Scenic Designer), Hunter Kaczorowski (Costume Designer), Kat Morrill (Lighting Designer), Jeremy Salerno (Sound Designer), and Lina Benich (Production Stage Manager). The band consists of Jacob Carll (Keys), Mitch Perrin (Drums), and Danny Santiago (Bass).

Performance times are Tuesday (beginning 6/21) and Wednesday at 8:00 p.m., Thursday at 4 (beginning 6/23) and 8:00 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 4 (beginning 6/25) at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets for Side by Side by Sondheim are $34-$45 and $19 for students of all ages. Preview performances (June 15, 16 and 17) are $34 for all seats. Tickets can be purchased by visiting NorthernStage.org or by calling the Box Office at 802-296-7000. Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are $5 and are available for any performance while ticket supplies last. The Courtyard Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts is located at 74 Gates Street, White River Junction, VT. COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: Northern Stage will NOT be requesting vaccination status OR proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Masks will be OPTIONAL outdoors in the Courtyard Theater.

Northern Stage's 25th Anniversary Season will continue this fall with the world premiere musical Shook (September 23 - October 23), the new holiday classic play with music The Railway Children (November 22 - January 1), Celeste Jennings' stirring new choreopoem 'Bov Water (January 25 - February 12), and Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Sweat (March 8-26) in the Byrne Theater; with a playful new adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel Sense and Sensibility (June 14 - July 9) closing out the season outdoors in the Courtyard Theater next summer. Subscribers can save up to 40% off the single ticket prices. For more information on subscriptions and Northern Stage's 2022/23 Season, visit NorthernStage.org or call 802-296-7000.

The Northern Stage 2022/23 season is sponsored by Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, our season underwriter since 2018. Side by Side by Sondheim is sponsored by Henderson's Tree and Garden Services, an Upper Valley family-owned tree and gardening business for over 30 years; and by Stave Puzzles, who were honored to create keepsake gift puzzles for Stephen Sondheim's cast and crew members for decades, commemorating each of his productions. The production's Opening Night Sponsor is The Rowley Agency (formerly A.B. Gile Insurance); preview performances are sponsored by Downs Rachlin Martin, PLLC.