HEAD OVER HEELS to Bring the Music of The Go-Go's to New England Youth Theatre

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This August, New England Youth Theatre is inviting audiences to turn up the volume with Head Over Heels, a bold, hilarious, and heartfelt musical featuring the iconic songs by the Go-Go's; based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney; Conceived and Original book by Jeff Whitty; Adapted by James Magruder.

Directed by Gavy Kessler, Head Over Heels is NEYT's annual Summer Musical, a three-week intensive that brings together performers ages 13-19 for an immersive rehearsal process culminating in a fully staged production. Inspired by The Arcadia, the musical follows the royal family of Arcadia as they set out to prevent the loss of their kingdom's mysterious "Beat." Along the way, prophecies go awry, identities are mistaken, expectations are upended, and each character discovers something unexpected about love, courage, and themselves. Bursting with infectious music, exuberant comedy, and unforgettable pop anthems, the show celebrates authenticity, self-discovery, and the courage to forge your own path.

The production is brought to life by an accomplished artistic team, including Assistant Director Jack Short; Music Director Evelynn Duval; Band Director Nathaniel Evans; Choreographer Angharad Davies; Costume Designer Jazmine Carroll; Scenic Director Dave Regan; Scenic Apprentice Jackson Grobe; and Lighting and Sound Designer Francesca Bourgault, who are mentoring students throughout the creative process. From costumes and scenery to lighting, sound, stage management, and backstage operations, students are gaining hands-on experience alongside theatre professionals as they help build the world of Head Over Heels. With vibrant costumes, dynamic choreography, and the infectious soundtrack of The Go-Go's, the production promises a high-energy theatrical event for audiences of all ages.

Head Over Heels is recommended for audiences ages 12+. Head Over Heels runs for six performances: Friday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, August 8 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Friday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m.; and Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

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