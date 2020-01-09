Rusty DeWees is Returning to the Vergennes Opera House

A very special evening is in store for folks on Saturday, January 25, 2020, when comedian, musician, actor and all-around entertainer, Rusty DeWees returns to the Vergennes Opera House for a terrific night of humor, storytelling and great music.



Rusty filmed his first video in the then "rough around the edges" Vergennes Opera House in 1997. Since then his popularity has grown and the Opera House has been spiffed up quite a bit.



"The Vergennes Opera House was perfection for filmed comedy," said Rusty. "That's why I picked it from hundreds of options for my first video 22 years ago. Also, Vergennes was the perfect essence of my show, and it still is. I can't wait to come back!"



Rusty last performed in the Vergennes Opera House in 2012. Recently he has taken his Tiny Town Hall Tour stage show around Vermont and even though Vergennes isn't a "town" so to speak, it does fit into the "tiny" part of his tour quite well. The Tiny Town Hall Tour has a cozy feel to it and it certainly is filled with some local flavor. In fact, Vergennes Union High School senior class student organizers will be in attendance selling backed goods as well as a 50/50 to help raise funds for their Project Graduation event.



"Having Rusty back is a real treat," said Vergennes Opera House President Gerianne Smart. "The idea was hatched over social media during one of Rusty's live videos Facebook. I chimed in and asked when he's coming back to Vergennes, and the next thing you know, we had a date set!"



Actor/Comedian Rusty DeWees is known for his THE LOGGER persona- full-on comedian, burgeoning musician. His one-man comedy shows are best described as Blue-Collar Comedy meets Prairie Home Companion.



Here's Rusty's take on the evening:

"For the TINY TOWN HALL TOUR - Vergennes-style, I'll perform an all-new set of original comedy, and I'll perform an original poignant piece Vermont Farmers will especially understand. I'll throw in a classic Logger "bit" or two, sing, play guitar, and of course there'll be crowd work, so don't come late ... or sneeze if you don't want to be in the show."



Tickets are $22 online at VergennesOperaHouse.org and $25 at the door. Students/children tickets are $15.

The show is rated "SC" for Some Cussin'.

Cash bar will be provided by Bar Antidote.



For more information please visit www.vergennesoperahouse.org or call 802-877-6737.





