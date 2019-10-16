Roanoke Children's Theatre Awards Two Sarabeth Hammond Scholarships 

For the 2019-2020 Season, Roanoke Children's Theatre (RCT) has selected two youth actors to receive the Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship. Jasper Moore and Charlotte Pearl have been chosen as the recipients.



The Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship was created in memory of RCT youth actor, Sarabeth Hammond, whose vibrant life was tragically cut short in December 2016. The Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship is awarded annually to a young theatre artist(s) in honor of the fearless spirit that Sarabeth exhibited when she participated with RCT in classes, productions, or in counseling special needs students. The yearly recipient(s) is allowed to enroll in as many RCT classes and camps as they desire for the upcoming season and is also guaranteed a role in an upcoming production.

"Each year RCT is delighted to be able to honor Sarabeth's memory. Through this scholarship, Sarabeth's legacy is able to live on," remarks Brett Roden, RCT's Producing Artistic Director. "Sarabeth was deeply committed to the theatre and she had such an enthusiastic spirit about her. We have selected Jasper Moore and Charlotte Pearl as this year's recipients. Both actors are spunky, full of energy and extremely talented individuals. Sarabeth would be proud to have them honor her."

JASPER MOORE is 12-years old and has been involved in theatre for five years. At seven years old he took a basic children's acting class and knew then that he belonged on stage. He auditioned for his first musical at eight and was given the role of Genie in Aladdin Jr. Since then he has been privileged to be a part of The Jungle Book, Lion Ling Jr., Seussical, The BFG, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Shrek Jr., Annie, Schoolhouse Rock Live and The Little Mermaid Jr. with various theatres in Roanoke and the NRV. He truly has a passion for all things theatre and soaks up every new thing he can learn. Jasper's goal is to earn a musical theatre degree and star on Broadway. He also hopes to be able to someday teach, and pass on the love of theatre to children at a place like RCT. This is the place he feels most comfortable to be himself and where he has developed his closest friendships. This scholarship has allowed Jasper to continue to learn and grow and do what he is most passionate about with the people he looks up to. He is so thankful for this opportunity he otherwise would not have had.

CHARLOTTE PEARL has been in numerous RCT productions including Charlotte's Web (Fern), The Best Christmas Pageant Ever the Musical (Imogene Herdman), and Goosebumps the Musical (Tina). She is currently in rehearsal to play Matilda in RCT's next production, Matilda the Musical. She has performed in over 20 regional productions over the last nine years including Mill Mountain Theatre's productions of Willy Wonka Jr. the Musical (Violet) and A Simple Gift (Carrie). She has studied acting, voice, and dance with RCT's Academy, Kevin Jones Performing Arts Studio, Mill Mountain Theatre's Conservatory and this past summer at the UNC School of the Arts High School Summer Intensive. Charlotte performs on stage and in film. She travels to Atlanta and New York City for acting instruction and to pursue opportunities in film and television. She creates original sketch comedy, new media, and plays the ukulele. Charlotte enjoys interning with RCT as an instructional assistant. She has written and directed original plays for Fine Arts Camp at her church. Charlotte is humbled to have received this honor in Sarabeth Hammond's memory and is grateful to RCT for having such a hugely positive impact on her life as both a performer and a person.

RCT: Professional Theatre for Schools and Families is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization that performs in the Jefferson Center. RCT is dedicated to providing high quality theatre education and entertainment to families, schools and children with year-round programming; crafting new and exciting partnerships and programs that engage our youth in a world of communication, imagination, creativity, empowerment and learning.





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You