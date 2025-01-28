ROCK-IT SCIENCE Comes to the Town Hall Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lovers of rock, connoisseurs of punk, come to Town Hall Theater on Thursday February 27th to see an epic rock concert brought together by Middlebury teens and led by musician, Clint Bierman.

Clint Bierman and members of rock band The Grift, have run this workshop for over 12 years. Throughout the week of February break, Middlebury youth come together and break out into bands where they write original songs as well as rehearse classic covers before performing them on Thursday and recording them on Friday. The band members work together to develop their identity, push their capabilities, and make songs that reflect their personalities.

During the week, every corner of the Town Hall Theater is flooded with the sounds of rock music being created. Bruce Springsteen can be heard from the office, Green Day can be heard from the bathroom, and originals lyrics are flowing from all sides.

The culmination of their efforts is an amazing and professional feeling production that far supersedes the band members’ ages.

Admission is free!

