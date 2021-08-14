RING OF FIRE is Now Being Performed by Weston Playhouse Theatre Company

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company announces RING OF FIRE, the Johnny Cash musical, running August 12 - September 5 under the Tent at Walker Farm.

It's a ride on the rails, a trip on the wide-open highway, and a journey into the backwoods of Tennessee. RING OF FIRE brings the music of Johnny Cash to life with an exhilarating story of struggle and success, recklessness and redemption, love and family. With more than two dozen classic Cash hits, including "I Walk the Line," "A Boy Named Sue," and "Cry Cry Cry," a multi-talented cast of actor-musicians creates a unique portrait about an American legend in this rollicking and heartfelt stage production.

"When we first programmed RING OF FIRE, we were interested in telling a story about an icon and his background," says Executive Artistic Director and RING OF FIRE director Susanna Gellert. "As we've worked through the production in rehearsal, what's become clear is how much this story is really about all of us, about America's past and present. I feel so lucky that we are doing this show this year - it's an incredibly fun musical, and it's also so full of joy, hope, and solace."



RING OF FIRE stars familiar Weston actors Jacob Brandt (ONCE), Seth Eliser (PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES, ONCE, Joe Iconis & Family), actor/Music Director Michael Hicks (OUR TOWN; URINETOWN; THE FULL MONTY; PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES; HELLO, DOLLY!; CHICAGO), Megumi Nakamura (THE FANTASTICKS, WEST SIDE STORY, ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, THE MUSIC MAN), and Dorothy Stanley (OUR TOWN, GUYS AND DOLLS, 42ND STREET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF); and introduces Larry Tobias (Theatre credits include ONCE, TWELFTH NIGHT, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES; TV/Film credits include NASHVILLE, BALL OF WAX, DING-A-LING-LESS) to the Weston stage.

In addition to Gellert and Hicks, RING OF FIRE's creative team includes choreographer Felicity Stiverson (Weston: WEST SIDE STORY, THE FANTASTICKS, THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH, REALLY ROSIE, TENDERLY), scenic and lighting designer Scott Zielinski (Weston: set and lights for THE FANTASTICKS, lights for WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?), costume designer Amanda Gladu (recent designs include WALK at PARA.MAR Dance Theatre, SIDE EFFECTS at Parsons Dance, and PATH OF MIRACLES at Spoleto Festival USA), and sound designer Joanna Lynne Staub (designs include work at Alliance, 5th Avenue, the Goodman, La Jolla, and more).

RING OF FIRE plays under the Tent at Walker Farm (703 Main Street, Weston, VT). Adult tickets range from $50-74. Discounts available for students, veterans, and Vermont residents. Prices do not include sales tax. RING OF FIRE is currently sold out, but the Box Office is maintaining a wait list and can be reached at 802-824-5288.

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact that the performing arts makes on its community.