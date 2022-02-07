QUEENS OF THE BLUES Announced At The Vergennes Opera House

The first show of the year 2022 to take place in the Vergennes Opera House will pay tribute to four amazing female Jazz/Blues singers.

Gina Coleman and her formidable voice, bring to life jazz/blues legends Bessie Smith, Big Mama Thornton, Ruth Brown and koko Taylor. Ms. Coleman, backed by the Misty Blues Band, performs live on Vergennes Opera House stage on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30pm. Opening for Ms. Coleman and Misty Blues Band will be Vermont musicians DonnCherie and Paul Boffa.

"This is a fitting show for us to 'reopen' with, especially since March is Women's History Month," said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "The theater has been quiet since just before Christmas, so we are anxious to get things opened again, fill the space with music and joy, and celebrate four jazz/blues legends in the process."

The entire event is being produced in partnership with the Vermont Blues Society (VBS), a non-profit organization formed some years ago by Vermont Blues musicians to keep the community connected and to promote blues music.

"Women were the first recording artists to bring blues music to the attention of the American public and that tradition has continued throughout the history of blues music," said Tom Buckley, Chairman of VBS. "There is no one better than Gina Coleman to bring that tradition to the Vermont stage. The Vermont Blues Society is thrilled to welcome this tribute to the rich heritage of women singing the blues to the Vergennes Opera House!"

This will be the second time Coleman has performed on the Vergennes Opera House stage, having appeared most recently in the final performance of Bob Stannard and Those Dangerous Bluesmen held in November of last year.

"She was the only woman on the stage, performing with some of the top blues musicians in the state and she held her own and then some," said Smart. "After the show she told me about her 'Queens of the Blues' production and before I locked up the theater for the night, I decided Gina needed to come back."

Tickets are $20 and available through the Vergennes Opera House Website (www.vergennesoperahouse.org). Doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm. Show begins at 7:30pm.

Current safety protocols require that the audience be fully vaccinated (please bring your card or photo image of your card on your phone) and wear a mask.