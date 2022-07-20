Point CounterPoint Performs Faculty Concert Next Week

On Friday, July 29, enjoy Point CounterPoint's faculty concert, "Transfigured Night," featuring genre changing music by composers who changed the course of music over their careers.

The Ravel Quartet, with its undertones of Asian harmonies and Polynesian rhythms, got the composer expelled from the Paris Conservatory after its premiere, but remains one of the most widely performed pieces in the repertoire today. Richard Lane's trio for the unusual combination of viola, cello and piano complements with jazzy rhythms and modal harmonies. Harry Burleigh was the African American singer-composer long

considered Dvorak's muse, introducing him to the music of his enslaved ancestors, which Dvorak quoted in many of his most famous compositions such as the New World Symphony.

The program will conclude with the haunting "Transfigured Night" sextet by Arnold Schoenberg, the ultra-romantic composition with the deeply modern subject matter that marked the end of centuries of evolutionary development in compositional

technique and paved the way for the development of contemporary music.

This concert is free, but donations at the door are appreciated. Learn more here about Point CounterPoint, a chamber music camp sited on beautiful Lake Dunmore, Vermont.