Plate Spinning,Â Bowl Balancing,Â Peking Acrobats And More July 5 At Spruce Peak Arts

Plate spinning! Bowl balancing! Pole climbing! This troupe of elite gymnasts, cyclists, jugglers, acrobats, and tumblers continue to leave family audiences spellbound with their daring demonstrations of strength, agility, balance, and artistry. THE PEKING ACROBATS will bring their 2,000-year-old tradition of acrobatics Spruce Peak Arts on Friday, July 5 at 3pm and 7pm. Prepare yourself for a very special entertainment experience as they perform their unique brand of artistry in beautiful costumes, with dazzling special effects!



THE PEKING ACROBATS make headlines, everywhere they appear.



THE PEKING ACROBATS set the world record for the Human Chair Stack on Fox's GUINNESS BOOK PRIMETIME where they astounded television audiences with their bravery and dexterity as they balanced six people precariously atop six chairs, 21 feet up in the air, without safety lines!



THE PEKING ACROBATS also made the Hollywood scene on the silver screen as former company members were featured in director Steven Soderbergh's hit film Ocean's 11, playing with Hollywood's elite such as Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney. Qin Shaobo, an alumnus of THE PEKING ACROBATS, appeared in that film's two blockbuster sequels, Ocean's 12, and Ocean's 13.THE PEKING ACROBATS were also the featured performers at the star-studded Hollywood Premiere of Ocean's 13.

THE PEKING ACROBATS ability to perform the astounding is rooted in centuries of Chinese history and folk art. Records of acrobatic acts at court can be found as early as the Ch'in Dynasty (221 B.C. -207 B.C.). In fact, the name China is actually derived from the Ch'in Dynasty. According to Fu Qifeng, author of Chinese Acrobatics Through the Ages, acrobatics originated from the people's daily lives, drawing from their experiences in work, war, and sacrificial rites. Acrobatics first became widespread among the common people during the Warring States Period in China (475 B.C. -221 B.C.). In these ancient days, it was believed that practicing acrobatics could steal people's will, increase their physical strength, and the accuracy of their movements. During the Han Dynasty (207 B.C. -220 A.D.), acrobatics flourished, and were incorporated into court entertainments. It was at this time, according to historian Fu Qifeng, that Emperor Wu Di of the Han Dynasty presented the first grand acrobatic performances at the Imperial Court. This wide variety of juggling, tumbling, and magic acts came to be known as the "Hundred Entertainments." Heretofore, traditional Chinese court entertainments had been staid, dreary affairs, with a processional formality that bored the aristocracy and the Emperor. All that changed when the thrilling acrobatic amusements enjoyed by the common people were brought to the court!



A performance by THE PEKING ACROBATS ,therefore, brings with it the opportunity to experience the epitome of a rich and ancient folk art tradition carefully blended with 21stCentury special effects to highlight the action on stage. As the Seattle Times reported: "Nearly everything the Peking Acrobats did last night was amazing -and stunning, and breathtaking and WOW!" and the Los Angeles Times stated: "The Peking Acrobats regularly passed from the seemingly impossible to the virtually unbelievable!" THE PEKING ACROBATS have performed the world over for thirty-five years to standing ovations and packed houses the world over. Now, over 2,000 years of tradition, perfection, spectacle, and awesome entertainment comes to Stowe, Vermont are you ready to be amazed?

