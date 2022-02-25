Photos: First Look at Northern Stage's HEISENBERG

Northern Stage is continuing its 2021/22 season with the quietly powerful play HEISENBERG, February 16 through March 6. Written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Heisenberg will bring audiences back into the much-missed Byrne Theater for the first indoor main stage production since October 2020.

Get a first look at photos below!

Heisenberg centers around the story of a 71-year old Irish butcher who sits on a bench in St. Pancras Station when a 42-year old woman from New Jersey impulsively plants a kiss on his neck. What starts with an electric encounter between two strangers, grows, over six scenes, into a complex and life-changing relationship. Heisenberg lays bare the beauty in the natural unpredictability of human connection.

Directed by Sarah Elizabeth Wansley, Northern Stage's BOLD Associate Artistic Director, Heisenberg is a breathtaking pas-de-deux featuring Northern Stage favorite Jamie Horton (title role in Northern Stage's King Lear) and Monica Orozco (Camino Real at The Goodman Theatre). Says Wansley, "The play asks: What if we acknowledge that the world is unpredictable, but instead of looking at that instability with fear, we see possibility?"

The creative team also includes Sasha Schwartz (Scenic Designer), Amy Rebecca Sutton (Costume Designer), Mary Eleanor Stebbins (Lighting Designer), Ben Montmagny (Sound Designer), Dale Coye (Dialect Coach), Thomas Crawford (Composer), Aaron A. Watson (Production Stage Manager), Helen Rooker (Assistant Director), Maya Novit (1st Assistant Stage Manager), and Kendall Barbera (2nd Assistant Stage Manager).

Performance times are Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 5 p.m. Socially Distant Thursdays: All Thursday matinee and evening performances will have a minimum of 2 seats separating parties. Seats for these socially-distanced performances cannot be booked online -- instead please call the Box Office directly at 802-296-7000.

Admission is free for all Heisenberg Special Events and reservations are required. Visit https://northernstage.org/heisenberg/ to reserve or call 802-296-7000. Tickets for Heisenberg are $34-$59 and $19 for students of all ages. Preview performances (February 16, 17 and 18) are $34 for all seats. Tickets can be purchased by visiting NorthernStage.org or by calling the Box Office at 802-296-7000. Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are $5 and are available for any performance while ticket supplies last. The Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts is located at 74 Gates Street, White River Junction, VT.



The cast of HEISENBERG at Northern Stage



