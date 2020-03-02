Photo Flash: Northern Stage Premiers Choreopoem CITRUS With First All Black Female Cast And Creative Team

The world premiere of Citrus graces the main stage of the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction February 26 - March 15. For tickets and information, call (802) 296-7000 or visit northernstage.org. Tickets start at $34 for adults and $19 for students.

See photos below!

With music, dance, and spoken-word poetry, Celeste Jennings' Citrus intricately weaves together stories of Black women throughout American history to create a portrait of resilience and humanity. Inspired by the stories of those close to her and from history, Jennings puts forth a candid look at the daily struggles and triumphs of Black women from the 1840s to modern day. Citrus captures the tragedy of common experiences and exalts the magnificent beauty of the mundane.

Jennings wrote the choreopoem as an undergraduate at Dartmouth, where she developed it as her senior fellowship project. In 2019, Citrus was a crowd-favorite at Northern Stage's New Works Now new play festival, so much so that Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne felt it had to be on the main stage. After the 2019-20 plays had been selected, the company reworked the season to include Citrus with enthusiastic support from the Northern Stage Board of Directors.

Northern Stage welcomes back to the main stage Monique St. Cyr (Northern Stage: A Doll's House, Part 2; Off-Broadway: Thunderbodies, Julius Caesar), and former and current Dartmouth Experiential Term students Stephanie Everett (Northern Stage: Disney's The Little Mermaid; It's Fine, I'm Fine in New Works Now 2018), Samantha West (Northern Stage: Oslo, Dear Elizabeth), and Stella Asa (Northern Stage: King Lear). Northern Stage welcomes Olivia Williams (National Tour: The River Niger), Aurelia Williams (Broadway: Once on this Island and In Transit), Nemuna Ceesay (Regional: What to Send up When it Goes Down), Lakeisha Coffey (Regional: Wakey, Wakey), and Jazmine Stewart (Off-Broadway: Much Ado About Nothing).

northernstage.org





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You