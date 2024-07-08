Performances run July 24 - August 17.
Pippin comes to Weston Theater Company this month. Performances run July 24 - August 17.
Unleash your imagination and join the company of PIPPIN as they journey the world over to become extraordinary, stopping along the way in military glory, revolutionary fervor, and romantic bliss. With unforgettable songs such as "Corner of the Sky" and "Morning Glow" and amazing dance numbers, this classic musical will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your feet to its infectious score. PIPPIN reminds us that sometimes, simple joys are the most magical.
Director: Susanna Gellert
Music Director: Larry Pressgrove
Choreographer: Felicity Stiverson
Production Stage Manager: Michele Kay
Assistant Stage Manager: Kali Ashurst
Music Coordinator: Jeremy Yaddaw
Scenic Designer: Frank J. Oliva
Costume Designer: Jessica Crawford
Lighting Designer: Scott Zielinski
Sound Designer: Charles Coes
Casting: Micheal Cassara, CSA
Originally produced on the Broadway stage by Stuart Ostrow
Originally directed on the Broadway stage by Bob Fosse
2013 Broadway revival directed by Diane Paulus
Theo Ending Originally Conceived In 1998 by Mitch Sebastian
Videos