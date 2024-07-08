Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pippin comes to Weston Theater Company this month. Performances run July 24 - August 17.

Unleash your imagination and join the company of PIPPIN as they journey the world over to become extraordinary, stopping along the way in military glory, revolutionary fervor, and romantic bliss. With unforgettable songs such as "Corner of the Sky" and "Morning Glow" and amazing dance numbers, this classic musical will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your feet to its infectious score. PIPPIN reminds us that sometimes, simple joys are the most magical.

ARTISTIC & CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Susanna Gellert

Music Director: Larry Pressgrove

Choreographer: Felicity Stiverson

Production Stage Manager: Michele Kay

Assistant Stage Manager: Kali Ashurst

Music Coordinator: Jeremy Yaddaw

Scenic Designer: Frank J. Oliva

Costume Designer: Jessica Crawford

Lighting Designer: Scott Zielinski

Sound Designer: Charles Coes

Casting: Micheal Cassara, CSA

Originally produced on the Broadway stage by Stuart Ostrow

Originally directed on the Broadway stage by Bob Fosse

2013 Broadway revival directed by Diane Paulus

Theo Ending Originally Conceived In 1998 by Mitch Sebastian

