November Line Up Announced At Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Stick season will be busy this year! Spruce Peak Arts has lots of performances and cultural events to entertain you! From exquisite ballet performances and soulful blues bash to a fun family afternoon of magic and an unforgettable celebration of lights on the mountain. Reserve your fun NOW!

Stick season kicks off with Boston Ballet II on Saturday, November 2, 7pm. The program features three works by Boston-Ballet-based choreographers, a 19th century work by Arthur saint-Leon, composer Amilcare Ponchielle's Dance of the Hours, a romantic duet by Tony-award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, and excerpts from Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker. Not to be missed!

Rhapsody in Black sponsored by the Morrisville-Stowe Coalition is on Thursday, November 7 at 11am (matinee) and 7pm. A powerful personal narrative on the subjects of racism, identity and self-image. In his tour de force one-man show, Leland Gantt shares his spellbinding life story -- from an underprivileged childhood in the ghettos of McKeesport, PA to teenage experiments with crime and drugs to scholastic achievement and an acting career that land adult Leland in situations where he is the only African-American in the room. His efforts to cope with the various psychological effects of consistently being marked "The Other" is recounted in exquisitely moving detail, guaranteed to leave lasting impressions in your heart and mind. Rhapsody in Black is a community collaboration with Helen Day Art Center and their inspirational exhibition, Unbroken Current.

The MET Opera Live in HD: Series Kick Off Turandot (Puccini) on Thursday, November 21 at 2pm. The story is set in China and involves the cold Princess Turandot. To obtain permission to marry her, suitors must first answer her three riddles, but an incorrect answer sends the suitor to the executioner. A stranger with no name, who no-one knows, tries. Will he win her hand, or lose his head? Don't miss the chance to experience behind-the-scenes features exclusive to this Live in HD film, all from the comfort of the world-class theatre at Spruce Peak Arts.

1st Responders Soul & Blues Bash - Dave Keller's Soul Revue with John Fusco and the X-Road Riders (featuring special guests Cody Dickinson, Sharisse Norman, Sara Morrow and Seth Yacovone) on November 23 at 7pm rounds out the month of entertainment with soul, blues and lots of rockin' attitude. A rollicking night of music, food, and fun in celebration of the region's emergency 1st responders - the men and women on the front lines working to save lives and protect our communities.

Emergency 1st responders from across the region, claim your buy one get one free ticket for this event by calling 802.760.4634!

Be wowed at Vitaly's Evening of Wonder, on Friday, November 29, 3pm & 7pm. Vitaly has amazed and entertained audiences from all over the world. A unique and rare talent, Vitaly leaves audiences in awe with illusions of his own design and invention. Paintings spring to life, photographs become mini-movies, and audience members see their faces vanish from their own driver's licenses. Even time itself reverses as bare broken branches visibly repair and renew themselves with the green leaves of spring. Brace yourself for a whole new take on magic as you step into Vitaly's world!

