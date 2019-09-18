Northern Stage Opens 2019-20 Season With A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

Lucas Hnath's acclaimed A Doll's House, Part 2 will play live on stage September 18 - October 6 at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction, VT. For tickets and information, call (802) 296-7000 or visit northernstage.org. Tickets start at $34 for adults and $19 for students.

Northern Stage is thrilled to present A Doll's House, Part 2 after its successful, extended run on Broadway in 2017, where it received eight Tony nominations. Inspired by Henrik Ibsen's groundbreaking play, A Doll's House, which Northern Stage presented on its main stage in 2017, Hnath delves deeper into the tangle of societal expectations, gender, and empowerment. Hnath attempts to answer the oft-asked question, "What happens next?" by imagining what happened to Ibsen's proto-feminist character, Nora, after she walked out and what would happen if she returned. Peter Hackett directs (also at Northern Stage: Oslo, Noises Off, A Christmas Carol, and The Hound of the Baskervilles). Hackett says of Nora's decision to leave and how it leads to Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2, "In this play 15 years later, Nora has had the time to really think about why she left, and is much more in touch with her philosophy of what relationships are and what marriage should be."

Broadway actors Stephen Lee Anderson (Northern Stage: Once and Macbeth; Broadway: Bright Star, Spider-Man, Julius Caesar, The Crucible, among others) and Patti Perkins (Northern Stage: Noises Off; Broadway: Billy Elliot, The Full Monty, Shakespeare's Cabaret, All Over Town) return to Northern Stage for this production. Northern Stage welcomes newcomers Robynn Rodriguez (Off-Broadway: Party People) and Monique St. Cyr (Off-Broadway: Playing Hot, Thunderbodies, Julius Caesar, among others).

The creative team includes David L. Arsenault (Scenic Designer), Kate Fry (Costume Designer), Harold F. Burgess II (Lighting Designer), Emma Wilk (Sound Designer), Alek Deva (Video Designer), Mary Schilling-Martin (Wig Designer), Brian R. Sekinger (Production Stage Manager), and Kyla S. Mermejo-Varga (Assistant Stage Manager).

A free Spot On conversation will contextualize the production on Sunday, September 29 at 3:00 PM. BOLD Associate Artistic Director Jess Chayes will discuss the development of A Doll's House, Part 2 with Sarah Lunnie, who was the dramaturg for the Broadway production and continues to collaborate with playwright Lucas Hnath. As the dramaturg, Lunnie was instrumental in the process of creating the play.

The 2019-20 Season is underwritten by Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital. A Doll's House, Part 2 is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Lifestyles and LaValley Building Supply. $19 Student Tickets and $5 Access for All tickets (for EBT cardholders) are available for any performance, and $20 tickets are available on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for $20 Tuesdays - the first Tuesday after opening night. Adult ticket prices range from $34 - $59.

Northern Stage (northernstage.org) is a regional non-profit LORT-D professional theater company located in White River Junction, VT. Northern Stage actively engages its audiences with world-class productions and extensive educational programs in its new home, the Barrette Center for the Arts. Founded in 1997, the company has offered more than 150 professional productions of new works, classics, and musicals. Now in its 23rd Season, Northern Stage serves over 50,000 people. In 2014, the company launched a new play festival that has cultivated seven world premiere productions and three Off-Broadway transfers. A robust educational program focuses on professional training in a nurturing and supportive environment for students of all ages. Offerings include student acting ensembles, a summer musical theater intensive, and an expansive theater-in-the-schools residency program. Northern Stage's breadth of programming supports the company's mission to "change lives, one story at a time..."





