New England Youth Theatre Announces Winter and Spring Programming

New England Youth Theatre announces their Winter and Spring programming for 2021. A variety of fully virtual and in-person programming is available to suit individual needs; youth of all backgrounds and abilities are encouraged to participate. Programs being offered range from "Toy Theatre," an exploration of Technical Theatre in the world of miniature, to "On-Camera Acting," a fun and honest approach to on-screen performing. For ages 6-19, from beginner to experienced performer, New England Youth Theatre offers something for everyone!

Located in Brattleboro, Vt., NEYT has continued to offer programming to youth throughout the pandemic, recognizing the mental and social benefits that theatre and community provides for young people. All in-person programming follows VT and CDC safety guidelines. Financial aid available.

Visit neyt.org for details and registration information.