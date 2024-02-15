Middlebury Community Players Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE!

Tickets to The Middlebury Community Players' production of Christopher Durang's smash Broadway comedy VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE! are now on sale.

The play revolves around late-middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia who share the family home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new 20-something boy toy, Spike. A weekend of rivalry, regret, resentment, and regret ensues. Also on the scene are a sassy and cynical housekeeper, Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a young, aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

Directed by Peter Kristoph, who directed MCP's production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest in February 2023, has assembled a talented cast of both veteran and newcomer area actors, featuring Kevin Commins as Vanya, Kimberlee Moyer as Sonia, Annie Moore-Cox as Masha, and Kush Sharma as Spike. Filling out the cast are Leila McVeigh as Cassandra and Cathy Dyer as Nina.

The show is being stage managed by Tom Noble and produced by Jon Fenner.

Tickets and More Information

Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday — February 29 - March 2, 2024 — at 7:30 pm, as well as a matinee on Sunday, March 3 at 2:00 pm at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater. Opening night tickets are $17 (plus a $2 ticking fee) and all other tickets are $18 (plus the $2 fee).

More information about the show, including photos of the cast in rehearsal, can be found at www.MiddleburyCommunityPlayers.org. For tickets, please visit www.TownHallTheater.org or call the box office at 802-382-9222.