Melissa Etheridge to Perform at Chandler Center for the Arts In April

Melissa Etheridge will make a stop at Chandler Center for the Arts on April 23, 2023 at 7 pm as part of her national "One Way Out" tour.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. An impeccable performer and one of rock music's great female icons, Melissa returns to Chandler for an evening of unforgettable songs and music from her newest album, One Way Out.

Tickets are $72, $82, $92, $112 and go on sale December 22 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680. VIP Packages will be available including pre-show photo opportunity and swag.

Chandler Center for the Arts is located at 250 N. Arizona Ave in downtown Chandler.