Lyric Theatre's MATILDA Rescheduled For July 9-12

Five performances of Matilda have been rescheduled for for July 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2020.

This information is presented on the condition that Governor Scott has not at this point modified or extended the current Stay Home, Stay Safe Order, which is in effect until April 15, 2020. Please stay connected to Lyric and the Flynn for updates regarding any changes to this plan. Below are all of the pertinent, most up-to-date details to ensure that you are able to deal with any ticketing issues.

Existing Matilda tickets will be honored for the corresponding performance in July, no need to do anything. Seat locations will remain the same. The Flynn suggests you simply write your new ticket date and time on the ticket you are currently holding.

Thursday, April 2nd - 7:30pm

Thursday, July 9th - 7:30pm

Friday, April 3rd - 7:30pm

Friday, July 10th - 7:30pm

Saturday, April 4th - 1pm

Saturday, July 11th - 1pm

Saturday, April 4th - 7:30pm

Saturday, July 11th - 7:30pm

Sunday, April 5th - 1pm

Sunday, July 12th - 1pm

Sunday, April 5th - 6pm

If you are unable to attend these rescheduled dates, you may donate your original purchase of Matilda ticket(s) to Lyric, or receive a refund.

If you are unable to attend any of the rescheduled dates, you may donate your tickets back to Lyric as a Tax-Deductible Contribution, or request a refund for purchases made through FlynnTix. Rescheduling a show like Matilda represents a significant financial loss to Lyric. While we remain uncertain of the ultimate impact of this crisis, if you have the capacity, a donation to Lyric would help us weather this storm. We appreciate you, and whatever decision you make for your family.

To donate, or to process a ticket refund, The Flynn Box Office has advised that patrons e-mail box@flynncenter.org to specify your intentions. The subject line of these e-mails should read: "Ticket Refund + Your Last Name". (If available, please also include your Order Number.) In the body of the e-mail, please include a daytime phone number, as we may need to verify credit card information to process refunds.





