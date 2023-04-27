Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lost Nation Theatre to Present MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS Beginning Next Month

A woman's search for her birth mother sends shock waves of secrets, shame, choices & consequences through generations.

Apr. 27, 2023 
Lost Nation Theater will present MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS by Erin Galligan Baldwin May 25 - June 11th.

A woman's search for her birth mother sends shock waves of secrets, shame, choices & consequences through generations. Inspired by a true story, Erin Galligan Baldwin's new play asks "Who owns your story?" Lost Nation Theater is thrilled to produce the World-Premiere Production of this gripping and topical new play.


Covid Safety Protocols:

LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification "Synexis" System is in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible. LNT strongly encourages audience members to wear masks which performers deeply appreciate, but masks are not required.

MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS by Erin Galligan Baldwin

Date: Thursdays - Sundays, May 25 - June 11th

Time: 7:30pm Thursday-Saturdays; 2pm Sundays

Location: Lost Nation Theater and Online

Cost: $10Â­Â­-30 in person (depending on day/ticket type)

For more info, visit: www.lostnationtheater.org

ABOUT LNT:

Lost Nation Theater, named "One of the Best Regional Theaters in America" by the New York Drama League, and Best in Vermont - VT Magazine, won Broadway World's 2020 Theater of the Decade Award, and the 2019's Regional Theatre of the Year Award, Yankee Magazine's Best of New England Award, & NETC's Outstanding Theater Award.




