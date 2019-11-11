Lost Nation Theater is Holding LNT-AID Benefit Concert

"Come on down folks, it's gonna be a great time!" says George Woodard - one of the Vermont All-Star performers who are banding together on Thursday November 21 for the 6th Annual LNT-AID: a benefit concert for Lost Nation Theater.

A mega concert with mega-talented artists doing their remarkable respective things to raise much-needed funds for Lost Nation Theater, LNT-Aid means great tunes, great laughs, great storytelling - and in 2019, great Dance too! All for a great cause.

Vermont radio host Jack Donovan, gushes: "One of my favorite events of the year!! Wonderful Vermont entertainers come out to support one of the finest organizations in Central Vermont and their contributions to the Arts! Highly recommend this evening in support of Lost Nation Theater!!"

LNT-Aid 2019 features several of the top artists of Vermont's music, dance, and theater scenes:

Contemporary Dance & Fitness Studio's Instructors AnnaMaria DiPietropaolo, Nora Dillon, Auden Hubbard, Alex Ordway bustin' Hip Hop moves and other choreo,

high energy singer-songwriter Jon Gailmor, cabaret with LNT's Kathleen Keenan, with Dan Boomhower and Bill Pelton the melodious & mischievous Ben Koening & Penny Towers (Ben & Pen Again) and rascally raconteur George Woodard.



Bennett Shapiro of MadTech Sound provides the audio engineering - so you know it will sound great! Your Emcee for the evening - the inimitable master of pun & outrageous dress: G. Richard Ames! Special surprise guests, raffles, door-prizes, a cash bar and tasty treats round out the evening.

LNT Aid is the brainchild of Rusty DeWees, Rob Chapman and Amy Willis. Rusty says: "Known Lost Nation Theater's Kim and Kathleen since '87... To know LNT produces the quantity with the quality of theatre they do, still, is to know Kim, Kathleen, and LNT are rare as miracles."

The inaugural benefit concert was a smash - and LNT once again needs your special support and cash to ensure the company survives - the magical concert LNT-Aid is back.

All the performers and Mad Tech Sound are again 100% donating their time and talents. "It's incredible that all these amazing artists said yes! We are incredibly grateful." says LNT founder Kim Bent.

Singer-Songwriter Recording Artist Jon Gailmor explains why he participates every year: "Lost Nation Theater in a profound way embodies Vermont for me-immensely talented artists dedicated to their craft and to their state, to entertaining, touching and making a difference in the lives of their audiences. LNT welcomes us in with their warmth and stunning prowess. It behooves us to reciprocate with our support."

Come be part of this miracle concert: LNT-Aid!

LNT-Aid! See it! Thursday, November 21 at 7:30pm. All tickets are $25.

For tickets & information: call 802-229-0492, or visit lostnationtheater.org

You can also purchase tickets at the Montpelier City Clerks Office (1st floor City Hall) or at the door (as available).

City Hall Arts Center (39 Main Street, Montpelier) is wheel chair accessible. LNT offers assisted listening and large print programs. Service dogs always welcome. Inform the box office of any special needs when purchasing tickets.

Lost Nation Theater, named "One of the Best Regional Theaters in America" by the New York City Drama League is underwritten by Capitol Copy, The City of Montpelier, National Life Group, The Times Argus, Great Eastern Radio, and The Point! With additional support from Capitol Grounds, Capitol Stationers, Eternity, WDEV and The World.





