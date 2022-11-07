Lost Nation Theater Welcomes The Return Of Vermont's Folk Storyteller Tim Jennings To The Stage

Vermont's own inimitable folktale storyteller, Tim Jennings performs - Live and In-Person - 50 Years of StoryTelling - a never-been-seen-before program of musings, music, and tales -just two nights only - November 18 & 19th at Lost Nation Theater's wheelchair accessible, air-conditioned, and air-purified home within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center!

In addition to being live-in-person, the performance on Friday November 18th will be live-streamed. The show will also be available "on demand" November 20-27th.

In his new show, Jennings will be joined by Grant Orenstein on a few tunes, will perform some of his favorite (old and new) stories, and share reflections on his long career as "Vermont's Leading Talespinner."

Lost Nation Theater is thrilled to support and present Jennings return to the stage. Kim Bent (LNT's Founding Artistic Director) who has consulted for Tim on his new stories/program says:

"Really great storytelling is an art unto itself. Those who have mastered it make it seem as artless, and unremarkable as breathing. Tim Jennings is a master storyteller. He spins yarns of enchantment as effortlessly as a spider, and all who hear him are transformed."

So gather round and be transported!

Lost Nation Theater creates an especially intimate setting, designed by Bent and Robyn Osiecki. Sam Biondolillo & David Orlando's evocative lighting and Andrew Vachon's live mixing of sound ensures Jennings' story-telling magic comes through - whether you're in the theater or watching via livestream (or on-demand recording) from home.

Tim Jennings is recognized in Vermont and internationally as one of today's most compelling interpreters of ageless oral folktales, especially the kind sometimes called fairy tales. Reviewers have called him "mesmerizing," "rollicking," "charming," and "irresistible."

For 35 years he toured widely through New England, at first solo including many appearances on Vermont Public Television; then with his late wife, Leanne Ponder. Their live albums have won ALA and Parents Choice awards. They were featured in The National Storytelling. Hudson Clearwater Revival, Old Songs, New World Festival, Toronto Storytelling Festival, Champlain Festival, and King County Storytelling Festival.

"Folktales are ageless. Rooted in antiquity, reborn with each new telling, they speak directly to that part in us that does not change as we move through our lives. We listen, time changes, and we become ageless too." - Tim Jennings

Don't miss Tim Jennings jubilant return to the stage in this very personal show celebrating the traditions, the tragedy and the triumphs, the grief and the glee of his past 50 years of life and storytelling. The Pandemic and family health issues kept Tim from performing for a bit, but he's back at it, "firing on all cylinders," and has a new show to boot!

Tim says: "I've missed my audiences, connecting them (and me!) to the Dreamtime of traditional story"

Connect with Tim and his tales at LNT. The show will run approximately 90 minutes including intermission and is recommended for ages 11 and up.

Lost Nation Theater: 2020 "Theater of the Decade" - Broadway World, "Best in New England"- Yankee Magazine, and named One of the Best Regional Theaters in America by NYC Drama League is Sponsored by Capitol Copy, City of Montpelier, Vermont Mutual Insurance, Eternity, National Life Group, Vermont Arts Council and The World.