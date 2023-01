Lost Nation Theater Presents an Acting Showcase Next Month

The Black Experience 2023 (BX23) returns to the Flynn Main Stage on February 25 with a lineup of events scheduled all evening, starting at 5 pm. BX23, Burlington's flagship Black History Month event, serves as a platform to elevate and celebrate Vermont's thriving Black communities. The main programming focuses on three pillars: culture, community, and education. BX23 includes performances, presentations, and fireside conversations.

January 13, 2023

Northern Stage has announced a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the development of the world premiere production of ‘Bov Water, playing January 25 – February 12 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction, Vermont, as part of Northern Stage’s 25th Anniversary Season.