Lost Nation Theater Presents an Acting Showcase Next Month

Members of LNT's Advanced Acting Intensive, directed by Erin Galligan Baldwin, share an evening of scenes and monologues onstage in Lost Nation Theater's intimate and cozy theater within Montpelier City Hall. These eight adult actors have been working and studying throughout January. It's Free! No reservation necessary.

When: 7pm. Friday, February 3, 2023

Where: Lost Nation Theater

39 Main Street, City Hall Montpelier VT 05602.

Tickets are free at 802-229-0492 or lostnationtheater.org