Lost Nation Theater Presents an Acting Showcase Next Month
The performance is on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 7pm.
Members of LNT's Advanced Acting Intensive, directed by Erin Galligan Baldwin, share an evening of scenes and monologues onstage in Lost Nation Theater's intimate and cozy theater within Montpelier City Hall. These eight adult actors have been working and studying throughout January. It's Free! No reservation necessary.
When: 7pm. Friday, February 3, 2023
Where: Lost Nation Theater
39 Main Street, City Hall Montpelier VT 05602.
Tickets are free at 802-229-0492 or lostnationtheater.org
