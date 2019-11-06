Lost Nation Theater Presents LNT AID â€“ Vermont Stars Come Out For Lost Nation Theater

It's the 6th annual mega concert with mega-talented & fun artists doing their remarkable respective things to raise much needed funds for Lost Nation Theater. Great tunes, great laughs, great dance, and great storytelling with Vermont stars of stage and song!



LNT Aid 2019 stars include Jon Gailmor, Ben & Pen Again! (Ben Koening & Penny Towers) Contemporary Dance & Fitness Studio's Hip Hop, Kathleen Keenan & Cabaret Friends, and George Woodard, plus Special Guests and Emcee G. Richard Ames.

Soundman Bennett Shapiro of MadTech Sound provides the audio engineering - so you know it'll sound fantastic.

It all happens Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7:30pm.

Box Office and Lobby will open at 6:30pm. Seating will begin at 7pm

Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, Main Street, Montpelier.

The theater is wheelchair accessible and an assisted listening system is available.

Tickets are $25 (with all proceeds benefiting the programs of Lost Nation Theater)

A cash bar and other tasty treats will also be available. For more information and tickets call 802-229-0492 or visit www.lostnationtheater.org





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You