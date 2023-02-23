Lost Nation Theater Presents Its Students In The Disney Musical FROZEN JR.

Thrilling adventures proving true love comes in many forms - especially in the bond between sisters - take the Lost Nation Theater stage by storm with Frozen Jr.!!

It's Theater FOR Kids BY Kids! 7pm Friday and 2 & 7pm Saturday, March 3 & 4 in Lost Nation Theater's wheelchair accessible and air-purified performance space within City Hall Arts Center, downtown Montpelier.

Based on the Disney film and the 2018 Broadway musical, Frozen Jr brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, in a special hour-long version with all your favorite characters along on the journey!

Inspired by Hans Christian Anderson's "The Snow Queen," Frozen Jr (music & lyrics by Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez; book by Jennifer Lee) introduces us to young Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With plenty of laughs along the way!

Frozen Jr features all the memorable songs from the film plus the new songs written for the Broadway show, in a wonderfully imaginative ensemble-oriented production providing opportunities for all the performers to shine. LNT shines a light on twelve rising stars, age 9-17 in its production!

Led by professional designers & directors from across the country, Frozen Jr features students working with Lost Nation for the first time some returning for their 3rd, 4th, or 5th LNT camp production.



Alexander Clayton, Molly Connor, Lila Crowley, Ruby Dyson Dias, Faith Kingzett, Simon Levin, Olivia Lora, Josephine Munro, Julia Perez and Holly Post are assisted by student stage manager Emily Cook, as they embody humans, trolls, animals, mystical elements and everything from snow, to wind and ice, to tell this moving tale.

It's inventive, inspiring and entertaining theater everyone, no matter what age, can enjoy!

LNT's Frozen Jr is directed & choreographed by quadruple talent Taryn Noelle. Ms. Noelle (an actor-dancer-choreographer-singer, whose work with LNT includes Hairspray and Cabaret) says:

"I am jazzed by how production numbers each have their own style - in terms of the groove, and even genre of music within the Musical Theatre cannon! It gives us so much room to play and discover, which is so fun! Thematically, I love that the main idea in the show is about the power of unconditional love. Something else that really stands out is being accepting and loving ourselves for exactly who we are. i think that especially in times like these, children, teens and people of all ages can certainly look forward to that beautiful reminder, in coming to see our production!"

Noelle is joined by musical director Tim Guiles (LNT's Sweeney Todd), and assistant director & choreographer Alexa Kartschoke (LNT's Cabaret). The scenic design is by Kim Bent with scenic artist Emilia Estrada, lighting design by Kelly Daigneault, costuming by Jessica Della Pepa Clayton, and teaching assistance from Brandy Perez.

Join Us! Just 3 shows! 7pm Friday March 3; 2pm & 7pm Saturday March 4. Run-time is 60 minutes. The show is recommended for age 4 & up. Masks are required for attendance.

Tickets are just $5 for youth (11 & under) $10 for students & seniors; and $15 general.

It all happens Fri & Sat, March 3 & 4 at Lost Nation Theater - 2nd Floor, City Hall.

For tickets & information: call 802-229-0492, or visit lostnationtheater.org

Call! Go Online! Get tickets at the City Clerk's Office on the 1st floor of City Hall. (Or take a chance at the door)