Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lost Nation Theater Presents Its Students In The Disney Musical FROZEN JR.

Thrilling adventures proving true love comes in many forms - especially in the bond between sisters -  take the Lost Nation Theater stage by storm with Frozen Jr.!

Feb. 23, 2023  

Thrilling adventures proving true love comes in many forms - especially in the bond between sisters - take the Lost Nation Theater stage by storm with Frozen Jr.!!

It's Theater FOR Kids BY Kids! 7pm Friday and 2 & 7pm Saturday, March 3 & 4 in Lost Nation Theater's wheelchair accessible and air-purified performance space within City Hall Arts Center, downtown Montpelier.

Based on the Disney film and the 2018 Broadway musical, Frozen Jr brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, in a special hour-long version with all your favorite characters along on the journey!

Inspired by Hans Christian Anderson's "The Snow Queen," Frozen Jr (music & lyrics by Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez; book by Jennifer Lee) introduces us to young Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With plenty of laughs along the way!

Frozen Jr features all the memorable songs from the film plus the new songs written for the Broadway show, in a wonderfully imaginative ensemble-oriented production providing opportunities for all the performers to shine. LNT shines a light on twelve rising stars, age 9-17 in its production!

Led by professional designers & directors from across the country, Frozen Jr features students working with Lost Nation for the first time some returning for their 3rd, 4th, or 5th LNT camp production.

Alexander Clayton, Molly Connor, Lila Crowley, Ruby Dyson Dias, Faith Kingzett, Simon Levin, Olivia Lora, Josephine Munro, Julia Perez and Holly Post are assisted by student stage manager Emily Cook, as they embody humans, trolls, animals, mystical elements and everything from snow, to wind and ice, to tell this moving tale.

It's inventive, inspiring and entertaining theater everyone, no matter what age, can enjoy!

LNT's Frozen Jr is directed & choreographed by quadruple talent Taryn Noelle. Ms. Noelle (an actor-dancer-choreographer-singer, whose work with LNT includes Hairspray and Cabaret) says:

"I am jazzed by how production numbers each have their own style - in terms of the groove, and even genre of music within the Musical Theatre cannon! It gives us so much room to play and discover, which is so fun! Thematically, I love that the main idea in the show is about the power of unconditional love. Something else that really stands out is being accepting and loving ourselves for exactly who we are. i think that especially in times like these, children, teens and people of all ages can certainly look forward to that beautiful reminder, in coming to see our production!"

Noelle is joined by musical director Tim Guiles (LNT's Sweeney Todd), and assistant director & choreographer Alexa Kartschoke (LNT's Cabaret). The scenic design is by Kim Bent with scenic artist Emilia Estrada, lighting design by Kelly Daigneault, costuming by Jessica Della Pepa Clayton, and teaching assistance from Brandy Perez.

Join Us! Just 3 shows! 7pm Friday March 3; 2pm & 7pm Saturday March 4. Run-time is 60 minutes. The show is recommended for age 4 & up. Masks are required for attendance.

Tickets are just $5 for youth (11 & under) $10 for students & seniors; and $15 general.
It all happens Fri & Sat, March 3 & 4 at Lost Nation Theater - 2nd Floor, City Hall.
For tickets & information: call 802-229-0492, or visit lostnationtheater.org
Call! Go Online! Get tickets at the City Clerk's Office on the 1st floor of City Hall. (Or take a chance at the door)




The Flynn Announces $25 Lottery Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON Photo
The Flynn Announces $25 Lottery Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON
The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Flynn have announced a ticket lottery for performances on the Flynn Main Stage on February 28, March 1, and March 2. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each for these performances.
Vermont Repertory Theatre Presents Shakespeares THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Photo
Vermont Repertory Theatre Presents Shakespeare's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS
Fidler and Kendall aren't only interested in the literary titans of the past's heavy works. The first production for their new company? William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors.
The Art of Mycology: Mushroom Photographs by Meg Madden Comes to the Jackson Gallery at To Photo
The Art of Mycology: Mushroom Photographs by Meg Madden Comes to the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater
Mycology is the scientific study of fungi. Meg Madden is an artist with a passion for this science, sparked while out on a hike with her young daughter during March of 2020, the early days of the pandemic lockdown.
Reggae Legend Carlton Livingston Comes to Middlebury and Town Hall Theater Photo
Reggae Legend Carlton Livingston Comes to Middlebury and Town Hall Theater
On Saturday, February 25 at 7pm, Satta Sound and reggae legend Carlton Livingston will be joining forces with Prince Negasi live on the THT stage!

More Hot Stories For You


Lost Nation Theater Presents Its Students In The Disney Musical FROZEN JR.Lost Nation Theater Presents Its Students In The Disney Musical FROZEN JR.
February 23, 2023

Thrilling adventures proving true love comes in many forms - especially in the bond between sisters -  take the Lost Nation Theater stage by storm with Frozen Jr.!!
The Flynn Announces $25 Lottery Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMONThe Flynn Announces $25 Lottery Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON
February 23, 2023

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Flynn have announced a ticket lottery for performances on the Flynn Main Stage on February 28, March 1, and March 2. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each for these performances.
Vermont Repertory Theatre Presents Shakespeare's THE COMEDY OF ERRORSVermont Repertory Theatre Presents Shakespeare's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS
February 22, 2023

Fidler and Kendall aren't only interested in the literary titans of the past's heavy works. The first production for their new company? William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors.
The Flynn Announces Lakecia Benjamin As The Curator Of The 40th Burlington Jazz FestivalThe Flynn Announces Lakecia Benjamin As The Curator Of The 40th Burlington Jazz Festival
February 21, 2023

From June 7-11, 2023, Vermont celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Burlington Jazz Festival, produced by the Flynn and presented New England Federal Credit Union. The Flynn is thrilled to welcome incredible alto saxophonist, bandleader, and educator Lakecia Benjamin as this year's festival curator.
The Art of Mycology: Mushroom Photographs by Meg Madden Comes to the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall TheaterThe Art of Mycology: Mushroom Photographs by Meg Madden Comes to the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater
February 15, 2023

Mycology is the scientific study of fungi. Meg Madden is an artist with a passion for this science, sparked while out on a hike with her young daughter during March of 2020, the early days of the pandemic lockdown.
share