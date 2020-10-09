Lost Nation Theater Presents Founder Kim Allen Bent Performing Edgar Allan Poe

Lost Nation Theater is back with LIVE performance, this time a-top Montpelier City Hall, Friday October 16th - as part of Montpelier Alive's "Montpelier Madness" Celebrations.

Lost Nation Theater's founder and artistic director Kim Allen Bent, takes the stage - a top the Montpelier City Hall Portico to perform - Live and in person - Edgar Allan Poe's haunting poem "The Raven." The lack of moonlight, holocaust cloak costume and minimal lighting will all add to the spooky atmosphere and expressive recitation.

Bent will literally "perch above the chamber door" (well, City Hall's front doors) saying "Nevermore!"

The Raven is part of the festivities for Montpelier Alive's Montpelier Madness celebration. Let your spine tingle watching Kim Bent's thrilling performance, which will run approximately 10 minutes, then shop downtown for some great deals (and special prizes). He'll be spotted perching on the portico at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm (as long as it's not raining). Bent has performed a choral version of The Raven since 1997 -at LNT's Poe Spooktacular Halloween. The past several "Spooktacular's" he has been reciting the entire poem.

He has this to say: "Having had the annual opportunity to read Poe's "The Raven" for many years at LNT's "Edgar Allan Poe Spooktacular", I've come to understand the poem as a portrayal of a tortured soul's crisis of faith. But, whether one be untroubled atheist or unshakeable devout, it seems to me this poem is a journey that challenges all who take it to open their hearts to both the seductive allure and horrifying terror of the absolute void that exists somewhere just beyond the bottomless abyss. In any case, all I know is that every time I get to perform it, I feel somehow transported by the experience, and at the same time, relieved to have survived it. If the audience goes along with me, hopefully they too will feel they have gone somewhere and are grateful to be back."

Supporting Kim Allen Bent in creating just the right atmosphere will be sound & lighting technician Andrew Vachon. His costume cloak was created by Morgaine Bell. LNT offers special thanks to actor-director Tim Tavcar for getting us into POE, to lighting designer Samuel Biondolillo, TD Robyn Osiecki, and to Montpelier Alive.

Join Us! 6pm, 7pm and 8pm Friday, October 16! Audiences are required to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and to wear a mask. This Outdoor live event is Free - but donations will be gratefully accepted.

For information visit lostnationtheater.org (since LNT is closed the web or email: info@lostnationtheater.org is the best way to reach us.)

