Lost Nation Theater Presents FRACTURED FABLES

Fractured Fables is an original theater piece created by campers ages 9 & up and director Avalon Diziak. To create their fun, ensemble show they draw inspiration from fables fairytales, myths and legends by Aesop, The Brothers Grimm, and other cultures.

The show is developed from scripted sources and through improvisation! Join our budding artists as they go from page to stage in just one week! For One Show Only!

The Performance is 5:30pm Friday, June 28 2019, at Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St (wheelchair accessible, assisted listening system available)

The performance runs approximately 30 minutes

All tickets ( including toddlers) are $5

For information & tickets call 802-229-0492 or visit www.lostnationtheater.org

Lost Nation Theater winner Best of New England, Yankee Magazine, was named One of the Best regional theaters in America by the New York Drama League, 2012 Outstanding Achievement Award from the New England Theatre Conference; and has won the People's Choice awards from both Seven Days for Best Theater.



The Company is sponsored by Capitol Copy, The City of Montpelier, National Life Group, Eternity, The Point-FM, The Times Argus, Great Eastern Radio, The World, and Vermont Arts Council. Special Education Sponsors include The Mary Shriver Fund of the Alan Weiss Estate and Vermont Mutual Insurance Company.





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You