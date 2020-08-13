Lost Nation Theater Offers Social Media & Digital Marketing Workshop

Join the exclusive “Office Hours” style Virtual Event with a former Lost Nation Theater Intern.

Do you have questions about how to use social media and digital marketing to grow your career or business? Do you want to learn more about using social tools to better connect with family?

Join the exclusive "Office Hours" style Virtual Event with a former Lost Nation Theater Intern, now a successful Social Media & Digital Marketing Expert, Business Owner, and Adjunct Professor at FIT and NY School of Design.

An award-winning speaker, Emily Miethner is excited to help LNT while helping friends and patrons of the Theater get the most out of their social media platforms.

This workshop will accommodate a large range of experience levels, passions, goals and interests. Are you:

• A Performer looking to network?

• An Owner or employee of a small business?

• Looking for a new job?

• Wanting to become a thought leader in your space?

Emily Miethner will share how you can effectively use social media to reach your goals. She will also give live feedback on social media profiles and websites. You can submit your questions in advance or watch live! The presentation will last about one-hour with afollow-up Q&A period. Questions submitted in advance will be incorporated into Miethner's presentation. Ms. Miethner says no question is too small (or too 'big')! Ask her anything!

Miethner's diverse list of clients includes: The New York Times, Princeton University, NBC Universal, HBO, Buzz Feed and The United Nations. Learn more about Ms. Miethner: emilymiethner.com

Lost Nation Theater's Producing Artistic Director Kathleen Keenan says: "We are so pleased to be able to share this opportunity. As it has become more & more clear that we will continue operating in a social distance world, being able to navigate and communicate 'online' becomes even more essential. Emily's won raves from colleagues, students & clients for being personable, knowledgeable, on-point, and clarifying. We are so grateful to her for sharing her expertise with us, our artists and patrons. The fact that she is experienced in the arts and in business is a great plus!"

The workshop will take place, online, on Monday, August 24th 2020 at 5pm.

LNT Patreon Members, as well as 2020 Season Ticket Holders & Sponsors receive complimentary admission to this special Live Virtual Event as a thank you for their support during this time. They will also get a recording of the workshop. There's still time to become an LNT Patreon member, sign-up at www.patreon.com/lostnationtheater.

Shows View More Vermont Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You