LC Jazz Presents Annual Winter Thaw Free Community Concert and Dance at the Vergennes Opera House

This is a free Community Concert and Dance with donations at the door going toward the LC Jazz Music Student Scholarship Fund.

The Vergennes Opera House will present the annual LC Jazz Winter Thaw FREE Community Concert on Saturday, February 10, 7:30pm.

 

This is a FREE Community Concert and Dance with donations at the door going toward the LC Jazz Music Student Scholarship Fund. Though this is a free concert, people are being asked to reserve their tickets via the Vergennes Opera House website here: Click Here

 

At the Winter Thaw Concert and Dance, L.C. Jazz will be celebrating musical birthdays, anniversaries, and memorials with many selections from the classic big band era (1927 - 1945). The evening will feature styles including fast and medium swing, Latin, funk/rock, and ballads. Vocal pieces will be performed by Middlebury's Liz Cleveland, Carina Ellis from Leicester, and Monkton's Tony Panella.

 

This has turned out to be one of the very most favorite events of the season, bringing neighbors and friends out from their homes and into the warmth of the Vergennes Opera House. Fantastic music provided by many familiar faces in a 17-piece orchestra with singers to boot! Attendees are encouraged to bring their dancing shoes and a little something for the scholarship fund.

The Opera House doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm with general seating. The concert begins at 7:30 PM.

 

The Vergennes Opera House is managed 100% by volunteers who reinvest all proceeds into the 126-years-young historic theater. This year, the organization is putting all proceeds toward the All Access Project, which will bring an elevator and lift access to the theater to accommodate everyone. Learn more at https://www.VergennesOperaHouse.org/the-all-access-project.html

 




