Kate Hamill's PRIDE & PREJUDICE to be Presented at Isham Farm

Welcome to Kate Hamill's Pride and Prejudice a world of farce, physical comedy, and manners. Based on the beloved 1813 novel by Jane Austen, Neat, with a Twist's production has something for the die hard Austen fans as well as fans of screwball comedy and those who just need a bit of a regency fix after having binged Bridgerton.

Audiences can expect something different (and decidedly comic) when this take on Austen's saga of romantic intrigue in Regency Era England hits the boards at Isham Farm in early May. You can expect the love story, and the empire waist gowns, but this isn't your grandmother's Austen. Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. Directed by Julia Sioss, this production is both a love letter to the era and a witty commentary on modern romance.

Lizzie Bennet, played to perfection by Hayley Ryan, is determined to never marry, but can she resist love, especially when the handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy (Zach Stark) keeps popping up at every turn?! Join Neat, with a Twist at Isham Farm, in Williston, VT for this delightful show, picnic beforehand, and feel free to bring along your favorite cocktail to sip during the show.

SHOWS



Thursday May 5th at 7:30pm: TICKETS

Friday May 6th at 7:30pm: TICKETS

Saturday May 7th at 2pm: TICKETS

Saturday May 7th at 7:30pm: TICKETS

Sunday May 8th at 5pm: TICKETS

THE CAST



Lizzie: Hayley Ryan

Mr Darcy: Zach Stark

Mrs. Bennet & Servants: Alex Hudson

Jane & Miss De Burgh: Meghan Clary

Lydia & Lady Catherine: Caitlin Balón

Charlotte Lucas & Mr Bennet: Sarah McKinnon Wright

Mary & Mr Bingley: JT McCallister

Miss Bingley, Mr Collins, & Wickham: Jayden Choquette

THE TEAM



Director - Julia Sioss

Assistant Director - Maggie McCloskey

Stage Manager & Sound Designer- Katelyn Paddock

Assistant Stage Manager - Erin Roemer

Production Design - Lauren Genta

Styling - Sarah Crowley

Costumes - Connor Eaton

Producer - Erin Evarts