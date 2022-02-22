Justin Glaze From Season 17 of 'The Bachelorette' Joins THE BACHELOR LIVE On Stage At Boch Center

The Bachelor Live On Stage has announced that Bachelorette season 17 runner-up Justin Blaze is heading to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on March 30, 2022.

Join Justin on a wildly fun, flirtatious, and interactive evening where local contestants vie for the final rose. Filled with audience participation including limo entrances, outrageous group dates and rose ceremonies - it's an evening filled with fun and romance, no strings attached. Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, who was most recently seen on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise, hosts the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan experience. Tickets for The Bachelor Live on Stage are on sale now at bochcenter.org.

Per the city of Boston, guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering the theatre. Guests will be required to wear a mask while in the building unless actively eating or drinking.

Tickets are on sale now at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Boch Center Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116.