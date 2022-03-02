Julien Baker and Livingston Taylor Join Beach Road Weekend 2022 Lineup

Vineyard Legend Livingston Taylor and Singer songwriter Julien Baker join a star-studded lineup for the Beach Road Weekend Music Festival. Featuring performances by Beck, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, and dozens of other acts, Beach Road Weekend runs from August 26-28, at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts. Tickets and hotel packages for the festival are on sale now at BeachRoadWeekend.com.





Livingston Taylor's career as a professional musician has spanned over 50 years, encompassing performance, songwriting, and teaching. Livingston has written top-40 hits recorded by his brother James Taylor and has appeared with Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, and Jimmy Buffet. He is equally at home with a range of musical genres - folk, pop, gospel, jazz - and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances.

Julien Baker is one of the most acclaimed indie singer-songwriters performing today. The Memphis native put out her debut album in 2015 while still in college. The album blew up and Baker went on to tour the world and put out two additional solo albums including Little Oblivions in 2021 that made several album of the year lists. Her emotional self-reflective style has made her what Pitchfork called "a de facto generational spokesperson."

Beach Road Weekend 2022 will feature two massive stages side-by-side meaning the music will keep going all day, uninterrupted, with an incredible lineup that also includes Caamp, Guster, Dawes, Mt. Joy, Lettuce, Aoife O'Donovan, The War and Treaty, Clem Snide, Sammy Rae & The Friends, The Collection, Bahamas, Shovels & Rope, Brett Dennen, Bully, The National Reserve, Jeremie Albino, Crooked Coast, and Neighbor. These artists have won more than 35 Grammy's between them, have put out dozens of gold and platinum albums and played nearly every major music festival in the United States.

Due to a change in touring plans, Lucy Dacus and Neal Francis will no longer be performing at Beach Road Weekend 2022.

Tickets are on sale now at www.beachroadweekend.com

