Jesse Cook And His Extraordinary Band Look Forward To Bringing THE TEMPEST II Tour

Spruce Peak Arts has announced guitarist Jesse Cook comes to Stowe, Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at 7:00PM! Jesse Cook Artist Presale and Spruce Peak Arts Member Presale will begin Monday, December 6th at 10:00AM. Tickets on-sale to the public, Friday, December 10th at 12:00PM (Noon).

An accomplished guitarist, producer and equally prolific film maker, Jesse Cook has evolved his talents to create experiences that delight audiences both in concert and online.

He composed his first album,a??Tempest,a??over 25 years ago. Jesse could not imagine that such a humble recording, in which he played all the instruments, would spark into a music legacy with thousands of concerts performed around the world, over 2 million albums sold, 5 PBS TV specials, and millions of content views and streams across the internet.

Jesse and his extraordinary band are looking forward to returning to the road, bringing thea??Tempest Tour II and their unique brand of rhythm and rhumba to audiences across North America.

This event is made possible thanks to the support of our season sponsors: ACG, Bourne's Energy, Front Porch Forum, New England Foundation for the Arts, PC Construction, Spruce Peak Realty, and Stowe Mountain Rentals.

Effective now, all patrons (ages 12 and over) must wear a mask and must be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID -19 test within 72 hours. For more information on our Covid-19 protocols, visit Sprucepeakarts.org.

