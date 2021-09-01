Historian Dr. Louisa Burnham to Discuss 'The Real Joan of Arc' at The Opera Company of Middlebury

The Opera Company of Middlebury will host a conversation with Professor Louisa Burnham on Friday, September 17, from 4-5 pm in Unity Hall, at the Congregational Church, 30 N. Pleasant Street. This event is free to attend, and all are invited. Everyone wishing to attend is asked to wear a mask and be vaccinated. Please come to the North Pleasant (Route 7) entrance to United Hall.

Dr. Burnham has explored the life and times of Joan of Arc who was born in the northeast of France and rallied French soldiers to drive English troops from her country. She was captured in 1430 and burned at the stake a year later on May 30, 1431, at what is estimated to have been 19 years of age.

This discussion will provide background to the Opera Company of Middlebury's upcoming production of The Maid of Orleans by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Dr. Burnham is Professor of History at Middlebury College. Former OCM board member David Clark will interview Dr. Burnham, and there will be an opportunity to meet her after the program.

Middlebury Community Television will record the discussion for later broadcast.

Hosted by the Opera Company of Middlebury. For more information, please email ocm@ocmvermont.org, call (802) 388-7432 or visit ocmvermont.org.

Free talks about The Maid of Orleans will be given at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Middlebury one hour before each performance October 1-9.