Hideaway Circus Presents STARS ABOVE Northeast Summer Tour

The Stars Above 2023 Northeast tour will make 20 stops across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Dorset Theatre Festival Appoints New Executive Artistic Director and Managing Creative Dir Photo 2 Dorset Theatre Festival Appoints New Executive Artistic Director and Managing Creative Director
Feature: MURDER MYSTERY Weekends Returns To The Wilburton Inn Photo 3 Feature: MURDER MYSTERY Weekends Returns To The Wilburton Inn
REAL GHOST STORIES With TV's ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley! Photo 4 REAL GHOST STORIES With TV's ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley!

Hideaway Circus Presents STARS ABOVE Northeast Summer Tour

Founders of Hideaway Circus, Josh & Lyndsay Aviner, have announced the third season of Stars Above, the open-air family-friendly circus, returning to tour the Northeast region of the U.S. this summer. The Stars Above 2023 Northeast tour will make 20 stops across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, commencing with a premiere on June 29, 2023, at the North American Cultural Lab in Highland Lake, NY. Tickets are now available at Click Here.

Stars Above melds contemporary and classical circus elements, featuring an all-star cast of American and international circus performers. This all-ages production is performed outdoors under the vast canopy of sky and stars, on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig. The show captures the nostalgia and intimacy of early nineteenth-century touring circuses while portraying a single day in the life of a traveling family troupe. The production explores and celebrates our interwoven connections to loved ones, community, and what we've lost.

"We're so happy to bring Stars Above back on the road for a third season," said circus director Lyndsay Aviner. "This year, we've expanded the show with even more thrilling acts, including a incredible rollerskating duo and a mesmerizing acrobatic bicycle act." The 2023 season showcases new acts alongside returning fan favorites, featuring a diverse array of talents from sixth-generation circus performers to exceptional artists from renowned circus schools worldwide.

"Performing under the stars and in the open air creates an unparalleled experience for both artists and audience members," said circus producer Josh Aviner. "We've designed our seating options to cater to a variety of preferences, ensuring everyone has an unforgettable experience."

Stars Above offers three seating categories to accommodate different preferences: General Admission, where patrons bring their own portable chair or blanket; Premium Seating, which includes a comfortable outdoor spectator lawn chair with excellent views; and the VIP Experience, featuring prime center front seating with the most padded and comfortable chairs, ensuring the best possible vantage point for the mesmerizing performances.

This season, the circus will tour 20 towns and cities, significantly expanding our route from last year. Hideaway Circus is partnering with local community presenters, including family farms, town parks departments, arts nonprofits, circus schools, and property developers, to bring Stars Above to enchanting sites across the Northeastern United States. Performances run through September 6th, 2023.

STARS ABOVE NORTHEAST TOUR SCHEDULE

June 29 | Highland Lake, NY presented by North American Cultural Lab

July 2 - 4 | Wappingers Falls, NY

July 7 - 9 | Essex, CT presented by Essex Steam Train and Riverboat

July 11 - 12 | Washington, CT presented by Washington Montessori School

July 14 - 16 | Wilton, CT presented by Town of Wilton

July 18 - 19 | Nassau, NY presented by S&S Brewery & Farm

July 21 - 23 | Rutland, MA presented by Lilac Hedge Farm

July 25 - 26 | South Hadley, MA presented by Buttery Brook Park

July 28 - 30 | Framingham, MA presented by Eastleigh Farm

August 1 - 2 | Hingham, MA

August 4 - 6 | Great Barrington, MA presented by North Plain Farm

August 8 - 9 | Brattleboro, VT presented by New England Center for Circus Arts

August 11 - 13 | Hanover, NH presented by Town of Hanover

August 15 - 16 | Portland, ME presented by Thompson's Point

August 18 - 20 | Wolfeboro, NH presented by The Nick

August 22 - 23 | Waitsfield, VT presented by American Flatbread

August 25 - 27 | Shelburne, VT presented by Bread & Butter Farm

August 29 - 30 | Old Forge, NY presented by Central Adirondack Association

September 1 - 3 | Ithaca, NY presented by Circus Culture

September 5 - 6 | Accord, NY presented by Accord Speedway

As we embark on the third season of Stars Above, we are incredibly grateful for the continued support and enthusiasm of our audience members and local communities. We look forward to sharing our passion for the circus arts and creating unforgettable memories for families throughout the Northeast this summer.




RELATED STORIES - Vermont

Tickets on Sale Now for WRTCs FIREBRINGER At Benningtons Monument Arts & Cultural Cent Photo
Tickets on Sale Now for WRTC's FIREBRINGER At Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center This June

Walloomsac River Theatre Company will be producing Strakid's 'Firebringer'' the musical, directed by Vincent Tatro, this June 15-18, performed at Bennington's Monument Arts and Cultural Center.

Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwins MY MOTHERS THREE Photo
Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwin's MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS, May 25- June 11

For playwright Erin Galligan Baldwin, a family event became My Mother's Three Mothers, which, after six years of development, will receive its world-premiere production at Lost Nation Theater – central Vermont's resident professional theater. My Mother's Three Mothers plays Thursdays- Sundays, May 25–June 11 at LNT's wheelchair accessible home within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center (protected by the Synexis Air Purification System).

REAL GHOST STORIES With TVs ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley! Photo
REAL GHOST STORIES With TV's ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley!

Spooky season is coming early to the Upper Valley! Nathan Gardner, and Danny Brooke are proud to present REAL GHOST STORIES, taking place at The Briggs Opera House on Friday, June 30, 2023, featuring ADAM BERRY, host and executive producer of Discovery+ and The Travel Channel's smash hit program KINDRED SPIRITS!

Patti Casey Returns To Vergennes This Month Photo
Patti Casey Returns To Vergennes This Month

Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey with special guest Eric O'Hara are performing at the Vergennes Opera House on Saturday, May 20.


More Hot Stories For You

Tickets on Sale Now for WRTC's FIREBRINGER At Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center This JuneTickets on Sale Now for WRTC's FIREBRINGER At Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center This June
Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwin's MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS, May 25- June 11Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwin's MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS, May 25- June 11
REAL GHOST STORIES With TV's ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley!REAL GHOST STORIES With TV's ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley!
Patti Casey Returns To Vergennes This MonthPatti Casey Returns To Vergennes This Month

Videos

Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Comedy of Errors
Isham Barn Theatre (5/25-5/27)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fuddy Meers
Walloomsac River Theatre Company (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# REAL GHOST STORIES WITH ADAM BERRY
Briggs Opera House (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Firebringer
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (6/15-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Mother's Three Mothers
Lost Nation Theater (5/25-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Act 39
Haybarn Theater at Goddard College (6/22-7/02)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ordinary Days
Walloomsac River Theatre Company (10/20-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DayMares and NightDreams: A Surreal Circus
New England Center for Circus Arts (6/02-6/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound