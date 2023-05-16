Hideaway Circus Presents STARS ABOVE Northeast Summer Tour

Founders of Hideaway Circus, Josh & Lyndsay Aviner, have announced the third season of Stars Above, the open-air family-friendly circus, returning to tour the Northeast region of the U.S. this summer. The Stars Above 2023 Northeast tour will make 20 stops across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, commencing with a premiere on June 29, 2023, at the North American Cultural Lab in Highland Lake, NY. Tickets are now available at Click Here.

Stars Above melds contemporary and classical circus elements, featuring an all-star cast of American and international circus performers. This all-ages production is performed outdoors under the vast canopy of sky and stars, on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig. The show captures the nostalgia and intimacy of early nineteenth-century touring circuses while portraying a single day in the life of a traveling family troupe. The production explores and celebrates our interwoven connections to loved ones, community, and what we've lost.

"We're so happy to bring Stars Above back on the road for a third season," said circus director Lyndsay Aviner. "This year, we've expanded the show with even more thrilling acts, including a incredible rollerskating duo and a mesmerizing acrobatic bicycle act." The 2023 season showcases new acts alongside returning fan favorites, featuring a diverse array of talents from sixth-generation circus performers to exceptional artists from renowned circus schools worldwide.

"Performing under the stars and in the open air creates an unparalleled experience for both artists and audience members," said circus producer Josh Aviner. "We've designed our seating options to cater to a variety of preferences, ensuring everyone has an unforgettable experience."

Stars Above offers three seating categories to accommodate different preferences: General Admission, where patrons bring their own portable chair or blanket; Premium Seating, which includes a comfortable outdoor spectator lawn chair with excellent views; and the VIP Experience, featuring prime center front seating with the most padded and comfortable chairs, ensuring the best possible vantage point for the mesmerizing performances.

This season, the circus will tour 20 towns and cities, significantly expanding our route from last year. Hideaway Circus is partnering with local community presenters, including family farms, town parks departments, arts nonprofits, circus schools, and property developers, to bring Stars Above to enchanting sites across the Northeastern United States. Performances run through September 6th, 2023.

STARS ABOVE NORTHEAST TOUR SCHEDULE

June 29 | Highland Lake, NY presented by North American Cultural Lab

July 2 - 4 | Wappingers Falls, NY

July 7 - 9 | Essex, CT presented by Essex Steam Train and Riverboat

July 11 - 12 | Washington, CT presented by Washington Montessori School

July 14 - 16 | Wilton, CT presented by Town of Wilton

July 18 - 19 | Nassau, NY presented by S&S Brewery & Farm

July 21 - 23 | Rutland, MA presented by Lilac Hedge Farm

July 25 - 26 | South Hadley, MA presented by Buttery Brook Park

July 28 - 30 | Framingham, MA presented by Eastleigh Farm

August 1 - 2 | Hingham, MA

August 4 - 6 | Great Barrington, MA presented by North Plain Farm

August 8 - 9 | Brattleboro, VT presented by New England Center for Circus Arts

August 11 - 13 | Hanover, NH presented by Town of Hanover

August 15 - 16 | Portland, ME presented by Thompson's Point

August 18 - 20 | Wolfeboro, NH presented by The Nick

August 22 - 23 | Waitsfield, VT presented by American Flatbread

August 25 - 27 | Shelburne, VT presented by Bread & Butter Farm

August 29 - 30 | Old Forge, NY presented by Central Adirondack Association

September 1 - 3 | Ithaca, NY presented by Circus Culture

September 5 - 6 | Accord, NY presented by Accord Speedway

As we embark on the third season of Stars Above, we are incredibly grateful for the continued support and enthusiasm of our audience members and local communities. We look forward to sharing our passion for the circus arts and creating unforgettable memories for families throughout the Northeast this summer.