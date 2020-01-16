Grace Potter & Higher Ground Announce Grand Point North Music Festival

Grace Potter & Higher Ground announce that the 10th Annual Grand Point North music festival will take place Saturday, September 12th and Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at Waterfront Park in Burlington, VT. A limited number of Early Bird two-day passes and VIP tickets go on sale Friday, January 17th at 11:00AM.

Previous performers at Grand Point North include Jackson Browne, The Avett Brothers, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Flaming Lips, Guster, Fitz & The Tantrums, Trey Anastasio Band, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lake Street Dive, Warren Haynes and Gov't Mule, and more. The full lineup for this year's festival will be announced this spring.

Early Bird two-day passes are just $79. Weekend VIP Tickets are $169 and include early entry to the festival grounds each day, commemorative VIP laminate, a festival poster signed by Grace Potter, and access to the VIP hospitality tent with light food and discounted beverages.

Potter, who will once again headline both nights of the festival, recently kicked off her Daylight 2020 North American tour which includes sold-out shows in Boston, Albany, Charleston, Asheville, and Portland, Maine, as well as shows at the Beacon in New York City, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the El Rey in Los Angeles. The 45-date tour supports the release of Daylight, her first album in four years. Grace's stellar new band includes longtime lead guitarist Benny Yurco, multi-instrumentalist Eliza Hardy Jones, bassist Kurtis Keber, and drummer Jordan West.

GRAND POINT NORTH featuring Grace Potter

Saturday, September 12th (Gates at 3:00PM) and Sunday, September 13th Gates at 2PM)

Waterfront Park, Burlington, VT

All ages: Children 12 & Under are Free

Tickets will be available online at www.grandpointnorth.com, by phone at 802-652-0777 or in person at the Higher Ground Box Office, 1214 Williston Rd., S. Burlington, VT





