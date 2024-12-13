Four-Hand Piano Concert Comes to the Town Hall Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, December 22 at 4pm, Nathan Harris and Mairi Grewar will perform incredible, four handed piano arrangements at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater. In this afternoon of soaring and playfully choreographed piano music, you can expect to hear five greats of Romanticism: Schumann, Rachmaninoff, Grieg, Tchaikovsky, and Dvorak, with cameos by Ligeti and Debussy. Each half of the duo, visiting from Vienna, Austria, has an amazing and distinct musical background.

Mairi Grewar is a Scottish/ American pianist, currently based in Austria. She is in demand as a repetiteur and currently coaches at Tiroler Landestheater, Innsbruck. In 2017, Mairi graduated with distinction from the Guildhall Artist Master's Program in Piano Accompaniment where she studied with Laura Roberts. During her time at Guildhall, Mairi played in recitals and masterclasses across London, performing at the Barbican, Wigmore Hall, St. John’s Smith Square and Milton Court Concert Hall. Since then, she was Assistant Chorus Master at the National Theater in Mannheim, and she recently performed in Korea at the Daegu international Opera Festival.

Nathan Harris is an accomplished piano accompanist, vocal coach, and conductor. He earned a Masters with Distinction in Opera Studies at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, a Masters in Collaborative Piano at the University of Michigan, and a BA in Music at the University of Chicago. He appeared in the semifinals of the Ferrier Awards at Wigmore Hall and has performed in countless venues across Germany, Austria, the UK, and the United States. Since 2023, he has taught at the Theaterakademie August Everding in Munich.

His credits as a conductor include leading a production of Die Zauberflöte at Bloomsbury Opera and was an assistant conductor of The Consul, The Long Christmas Dinner and A Dinner Engagement at the Guildhall school.

