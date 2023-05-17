FIREBRINGER, Laurie Morvan Band & More Set for Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center 2023 Summer Events

The Little Mermaid Jr. is also set to be presented!
The newly reopened Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center will be hosting three musical events as part of their soft opening, under the Artistic & Executive Direction of Kristine Lewis:
Calling all Blues fans! You don't want to miss this *One Night Only* event with Laurie Morvan Band! Little City Cider Co. will provide a cash bar with local Vermont beer, cider and spirits.
They have THREE TICKET OPTIONS:
1) Dinner & Show: $45
~Start the night off right with Powers_VT's mouth-watering BBQ~
2)Show Only: $20 Online ($25 at the door)
3)STUDENT DISCOUNT (Show Only): $12 Online ($15 at the door)
Grab your tickets soon, they only have 311 seats!
Get yours today here: https://shorturl.at/ixBEJ
It will be a night to remember.
Walloomsac River Theatre Company will be producing Starkid's All-Ages Version of "Firebringer'' the musical, directed by Vincent Tatro, this June 15-18, performed at Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington, VT 05201.
"Firebringer'' tells the tale of humanity's discovery of fire. Featuring many Bennington area locals, MAU Students & Alumni, and many more, WRTC is excited to bring the fire this summer with their first community theartre production officially performed at the newly opened Monument Arts & Cultural Center in Bennington, Vermont, which is currently under the Artistic Direction of Kristine Lewis.
Tickets: $15 at the door or at www.WRTC.BOOKTIX.com
"Firebringer" is presented by arrangement with Starkid, LLC.
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center will be hosting their first Youth Musical Theatre Summer Camp (ages 10-18), which will be producing "The Little Mermaid Jr.", directed by Kristine Lewis
Theatre Camp Dates: June 19th through July 1st
Fully Produced Performances: June 30th and July 1st on the MACC's Beautiful Stage
For anyone still interested in participating in the camp, please visit our website or email MonumentCenterVT@gmail.com for more info.
