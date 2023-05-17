FIREBRINGER, Laurie Morvan Band & More Set for Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center 2023 Summer Events

The Little Mermaid Jr. is also set to be presented!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Feature: MURDER MYSTERY Weekends Returns To The Wilburton Inn Photo 2 Feature: MURDER MYSTERY Weekends Returns To The Wilburton Inn
REAL GHOST STORIES With TV's ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley! Photo 3 REAL GHOST STORIES With TV's ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley!
Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwin's MY MOTHER'S THR Photo 4 Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwin's MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS, May 25- June 11

Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwin's MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS, May 25- June 11

The newly reopened Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center will be hosting three musical events as part of their soft opening, under the Artistic & Executive Direction of Kristine Lewis:

Laurie Morvan Band Performs Tuesday June 13th

Calling all Blues fans! You don't want to miss this *One Night Only* event with Laurie Morvan Band! Little City Cider Co. will provide a cash bar with local Vermont beer, cider and spirits.

They have THREE TICKET OPTIONS:

1) Dinner & Show: $45

~Start the night off right with Powers_VT's mouth-watering BBQ~

2)Show Only: $20 Online ($25 at the door)

3)STUDENT DISCOUNT (Show Only): $12 Online ($15 at the door)

Grab your tickets soon, they only have 311 seats!

Get yours today here: https://shorturl.at/ixBEJ

It will be a night to remember.

WRTC Presents Starkid's "Firebringer" June 15th-18th

Walloomsac River Theatre Company will be producing Starkid's All-Ages Version of "Firebringer'' the musical, directed by Vincent Tatro, this June 15-18, performed at Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington, VT 05201.

"Firebringer'' tells the tale of humanity's discovery of fire. Featuring many Bennington area locals, MAU Students & Alumni, and many more, WRTC is excited to bring the fire this summer with their first community theartre production officially performed at the newly opened Monument Arts & Cultural Center in Bennington, Vermont, which is currently under the Artistic Direction of Kristine Lewis.

Tickets: $15 at the door or at www.WRTC.BOOKTIX.com

"Firebringer" is presented by arrangement with Starkid, LLC.

"The Little Mermaid Jr." Musical Theatre Summer Camp June 19th-July 1st

Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center will be hosting their first Youth Musical Theatre Summer Camp (ages 10-18), which will be producing "The Little Mermaid Jr.", directed by Kristine Lewis

Theatre Camp Dates: June 19th through July 1st

Fully Produced Performances: June 30th and July 1st on the MACC's Beautiful Stage

For anyone still interested in participating in the camp, please visit our website or email MonumentCenterVT@gmail.com for more info.



RELATED STORIES - Vermont

Hideaway Circus Presents STARS ABOVE Northeast Summer Tour Photo
Hideaway Circus Presents STARS ABOVE Northeast Summer Tour

Founders of Hideaway Circus, Josh & Lyndsay Aviner, have announced the third season of Stars Above, the open-air family-friendly circus, returning to tour the Northeast region of the U.S. this summer. The Stars Above 2023 Northeast tour will make 20 stops across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, commencing with a premiere on June 29, 2023, at the North American Cultural Lab in Highland Lake, NY.

Tickets on Sale Now for WRTCs FIREBRINGER At Benningtons Monument Arts & Cultural Cent Photo
Tickets on Sale Now for WRTC's FIREBRINGER At Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center This June

Walloomsac River Theatre Company will be producing Strakid's 'Firebringer'' the musical, directed by Vincent Tatro, this June 15-18, performed at Bennington's Monument Arts and Cultural Center.

Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwins MY MOTHERS THREE Photo
Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwin's MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS, May 25- June 11

For playwright Erin Galligan Baldwin, a family event became My Mother's Three Mothers, which, after six years of development, will receive its world-premiere production at Lost Nation Theater – central Vermont's resident professional theater. My Mother's Three Mothers plays Thursdays- Sundays, May 25–June 11 at LNT's wheelchair accessible home within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center (protected by the Synexis Air Purification System).

REAL GHOST STORIES With TVs ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley! Photo
REAL GHOST STORIES With TV's ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley!

Spooky season is coming early to the Upper Valley! Nathan Gardner, and Danny Brooke are proud to present REAL GHOST STORIES, taking place at The Briggs Opera House on Friday, June 30, 2023, featuring ADAM BERRY, host and executive producer of Discovery+ and The Travel Channel's smash hit program KINDRED SPIRITS!


More Hot Stories For You

FIREBRINGER, Laurie Morvan Band & More Set for Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center 2023 Summer EventsFIREBRINGER, Laurie Morvan Band & More Set for Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center 2023 Summer Events
Hideaway Circus Presents STARS ABOVE Northeast Summer TourHideaway Circus Presents STARS ABOVE Northeast Summer Tour
Tickets on Sale Now for WRTC's FIREBRINGER At Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center This JuneTickets on Sale Now for WRTC's FIREBRINGER At Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center This June
Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwin's MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS, May 25- June 11Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwin's MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS, May 25- June 11

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ordinary Days
Walloomsac River Theatre Company (10/20-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Comedy of Errors
Isham Barn Theatre (5/25-5/27)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fuddy Meers
Walloomsac River Theatre Company (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DayMares and NightDreams: A Surreal Circus
New England Center for Circus Arts (6/02-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Firebringer
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (6/15-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# REAL GHOST STORIES WITH ADAM BERRY
Briggs Opera House (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Act 39
Haybarn Theater at Goddard College (6/22-7/02)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Mother's Three Mothers
Lost Nation Theater (5/25-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You