Emmy-Winning Comedian Seth Meyers Comes To The Flynn

Tickets for Seth Meyers at the Flynn are on sale to Flynn members on Wednesday, December 13.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Stand-up comedian and Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, host of Late Night with Seth Meyers and former Saturday Night Live cast member, hits the Main Stage at the Flynn on Friday, February 23 at 7 pm, presented by Outback Presents.

Tickets for Seth Meyers at the Flynn are on sale to Flynn members on Wednesday, December 13. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 15 at 10 am. Find out more and get tickets only at flynnvt.org.

Emmy Award-nominated Late Night with Seth Meyers, hosted by award-winning writer and performer Seth Meyers, is home to incisive humor, topical jokes and A-list celebrity guests. The series' signature A Closer Look segment has garnered millions of views and is widely lauded for its tightly-written and thoughtful approach to analyzing and satirizing news of the day.

Meyers previously served as head writer on Saturday Night Live and anchor of the show's wildly popular Weekend Update. An established comedian and writer, Meyers is known for his perfectly timed wit and perceptive commentary. According to Vanity Fair, Late Night is "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." The show is "late night at its best," Variety raves.

Late Night with Seth Meyers received consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Talk Series in 2022 and 2023. The show has also been Emmy nominated five times for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series (2017-20, 2023). Late Night also received back-to-back Emmy nominations in 2021 and 2022 for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series, for its weekly digital series, Corrections, which debuted in 2021. Late Night with Seth Meyers won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021, and was nominated a third time in 2022.

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America and connects its diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information on Outback Presents, visit outbackpresents.com.

The Flynn, a member-supported performing arts center in Vermont, was established in 1930 as a state-of-the-art vaudeville and motion pictures venue. The Flynn has endured a zigzagging history to become the renowned, world-class performing arts center it is today—a place for anyone seeking the transformative power of the arts and live performance. Year round, the Flynn welcomes international, national, and regional artists to perform on the original Main Stage as well as in the intimate black box theater Flynn Space; offers a diverse array of classes and camps held in Flynn studios; presents the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival; and supports local and visiting artists through residencies and commissions. For more information, visit flynnvt.org.


