'Earth's Materials: Perennial Perspectives in the Arts' Comes to theÂ Jackson Gallery

Earth's Materials: Perennial Perspectives in the Arts comes to the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater, Middlebury, Vermont. The exhibit runs March 27 - April 15, 2023.

Earth's Materials: Perennial Perspectives in the Arts, a group exhibit of curated art, represents diverse responses from artists working in a variety of media that reflect, respond, and rejoice in the earth, our roots, and our relationships.

Join in for the exhibit opening on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., including a panel discussion from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. that evening. The event is free and open to the public.

Earth's Materials: Perennial Perspectives in the Arts is a collaboration between New Perennials at Middlebury College and Town Hall Theater. New Perennials explores the restorative powers of perennial thoughts and actions in the context of five communities of practice: farming, education, wellness, sacred practice traditions, and the arts. Art, in all its forms, offers one of the most enduring and expressive examples of those restorative powers. Together with our collaborators, we host and support art exhibits, conferences, lectures, workshops, and performances; develop and teach courses and workshops on perenniality and diversity; and publish open-access books, pamphlets, and teaching and learning resources. www.newperennials.org

Town Hall Theater is a community performance space, gallery, and educational center in the heart of downtown Middlebury, Vermont. www.townhalltheater.org. The Jackson Gallery in THT's lower level is open Monday-Friday from noon-5 pm, as well as during performances.



Participating Artists:

Matt Burke, sculptor

Paul Dahm, photographer

Cameron Davis, painter

Judy Dow, weaver

Janet Fredericks, painter

Kate Gridley, painter, photographer

Gerald Hoffman, photographer

Caleb Kenna, photographer

Nancy Milliken, multimedia

Meghan Rigali, multimedia

Danielle Rougeau, painter

Joan Watson, clay