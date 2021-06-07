Dorset Theatre Festival Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Jean E. Miller Young Playwrights Competition, Youth Summer Reading Adventure Club

Dorset Theatre Festival will welcome their 43rd summer season with two celebrations designed for local youth and their families.

First, the community is invited to join in celebrating the winners of this year's 8th annual Jean E. Miller Young Playwrights Competition with a free online ceremony including a digital presentation of the winning pieces, directed by this year's teaching artist, Heidi Armbruster, on Friday, June 11 at 4:00pm. To register for this fun event, go to dorsettheatrefestival.org/young-playwrights-program.

An annual collaboration between Dorset Theatre Festival and regional schools, Dorset Theatre Festival's Young Playwrights program provides regional middle and high school students the opportunity to learn about playwriting and create plays of their own. This year the award-winning program experienced huge growth online, with over 70 submissions to the competition this spring. A panel of professional playwrights and theatre artists from across the country read the plays, provide feedback, and select winning submissions from the middle and high school categories.

This year's Young Playwrights Competition winning plays are: Covid Couples Therapy by Orion Masterson, Annika Shiman, and Ely White, 8th graders at Marlboro School (Ani Shaeffer, teacher); Decisions, a monologue by Leon Bell, 10th grader at Long Trail School (Anna Bean, teacher); The Destiny of Fate by Lily Hutcheson, 9th grader at Burr and Burton Academy (Jim Raposa, teacher); Inner Anxiety, a monologue by Christian Stridsberg, a senior at U32 (Erin Galligan-Baldwin, teacher); Unspeakable by Isa Blakenbaker, a senior at Long Trail School (Luke Krueger, teacher); Deductions by Anneka K. Yuengling 9th grader at Woodstock Union High School (Michelle Fountain, teacher); and Rusty and Alabama by Cameron Burdick, 6th grader at Brownington Central School (Skye Devarney, teacher). Honorable mentions include: Michael by Logan Bushway, 7th grader at VTVLC (Edith Ainsley, teacher); Quantum Mech-Antics by Noah Diedrich, a senior at Arlington Memorial High School (Gayna Cross, teacher); and Rhythm City by Fraiser Bergman and Eliza Mikheez, 6th graders at Maple Street School (Conor Welch, teacher).

Offering Young Playwrights online due to COVID-19 restrictions expanded the reach of the program, according to Heidi Armbruster, teaching artist. "Now this Vermont tradition is available both to more schools in Vermont, as well as to students and teachers anywhere in the country," said Armbruster. Students in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and New Jersey participated in the 2021 program.

The Festival is also excited, in collaboration with Northshire Bookstore and Southern Vermont Arts Center, to welcome all local youth for the free Flight of the Puffin Summer Reading Adventure Club, featuring award-winning Vermont children's book author, Ann Braden.

"We are so excited to bring kids back together from all across the region after what has been a long, hard year on Zoom. Young people in our area will join 30,000 readers from coast to coast who have been inspired by Ann Braden's story, which is set in Vermont and written in a way that speaks across generations," said Dina Janis, artistic director.

Registration for the free 4-week Summer Reading Adventure Club includes a kick-off event with the author on Friday, June 18 at 3:00 PM at Southern Vermont Arts Center. Northshire Bookstore will be on hand with copies for sale and personalization by the author, though purchase is not necessary as local libraries will also have copies of the book on hand. Participants will also receive a "Puffins Unite" postcard packet and starter address kit, links to Flight of the Puffin Chapter Read Aloud Videos by the author Ann Braden, and discussion and activity ideas to do with friends and family. The Summer Reading Adventure Club will conclude with a celebration event on Friday, July 16 at 3:00 PM at SVAC, featuring a return visit from Braden, where participants can share puffin stories and receive a special treat donated by Mother Myrick's Confectionery in Manchester. More information and information about registration can be found at dorsettheatrefestival.org/puffins

Flight of the Puffin tells the story of how one small act of kindness ripples out to connect four kids in this stirring novel by the author of the beloved The Benefits of Being an Octopus, the adaptation of which is a recent Dorset Theatre Festival New Play Commission by playwright Cusi Cram. This middle grade novel introduces readers to Libby, who comes from a long line of bullies. She wants to be different, but sometimes that doesn't work out. To bolster herself, she makes a card with the message You are amazing. That card sets off a chain reaction that ends up making a difference in the lives of some kids who could also use a boost-be it from dealing with bullies, unaccepting families, or the hole that grief leaves. Receiving an encouraging message helps each kid summon up the thing they need most, whether it's bravery, empathy, or understanding. Because it helps them realize they matter-and that they're not flying solo anymore.

Ann Braden writes books about kids trying to stand up for themselves even when life is hard. Her newest middle grade novel Flight of the Puffin prompted a coast-to-coast read aloud with over 30,000 readers in over 700 locations nationwide taking part. Her debut novel The Benefits of Being an Octopus was named one of NPR's Best Books of 2018 and has appeared on more than a dozen state lists. Ann founded the Local Love Brigade, which sends love postcards to those who are facing hate. Previously a middle school teacher, Ann lives in southern Vermont with her husband, two kids, and two insatiable cats.

For more information visit www.dorsettheatrefestival.org.